STACK Secures $900 Million In Green Financing In Northern Virginia

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced it has obtained $900 million in green financing, completing the financing needed to fully develop its NVA05 campus in Northern Virginia. Building on a year marked by substantial financing activity, STACK has now raised more than $16 billion in debt capital since its inception to propel the continued expansion of its scalable, global portfolio of digital infrastructure​.

The 62-acre, 200MW campus in Manassas exemplifies the critical role Northern Virginia plays as the epicenter of the digital economy. Strategically located adjacent to existing utility infrastructure, it ensures reliable power access to support seamless campus expansion. Beyond its infrastructure, the development will bolster the local economy through construction and operational job creation, while also contributing to increased tax revenues.

“Completing the financing of this campus not only demonstrates our ability to secure capital but also reinforces our dedication to STACK's Development Principles,” said Tim Hughes, Chief Development Officer, STACK Americas.“By fully funding this project, we reassure our clients and partners of our ability to deliver digital infrastructure that supports their growth with speed, scale, and certainty.”

STACK partners with cloud providers and innovators, offering accelerated end-to-end development expertise worldwide. Its portfolio includes gigawatts of active, under development, and a vast pipeline of planned projects across global markets, solidifying its position as a top private data center developer. Recent expansions include:



A 500MW south Dallas campus , spanning 100 acres, strategically engineered to accommodate both shell and turnkey deployments.

A 56MW Toronto campus , spanning 19 acres, includes an existing 8MW data center and 48MW expansion capacity, all supported by committed power.

A 48MW Santa Clara data center featuring immediately available space, 12MW of turnkey capacity, and rare committed power from SVP.

A 200MW campus in Portland spanning 55 acres with 24MW of available capacity and 96MW of future expansion.

A 48MW build-to-suit opportunity in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, boasting abundant power and connectivity options. A 250MW campus in Central Phoenix with a dedicated on-site substation.

