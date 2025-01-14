President Ilham Aliyev Concludes Working Visit To United Arab Emirates
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded
his working visit to the United Arab Emirates on January 14,
A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at
Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by officials.
