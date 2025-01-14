Nora Fatehi Joins Forces With Jason Derulo For 'Snake', Netizens Can't Keep Calm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) The wait is finally over! Nora Fatehi has joined forces with American Jason Derulo for the much-anticipated song, "Snake".

Making the exciting announcement on social media, Nora Fatehi shared the first look poster of "Snake" on her official Instagram handle, along with a caption that read,“Snake 16.01.25.” Meanwhile, the makers have also unveiled the gripping teaser of the track. The captivating visuals of the teaser suggest that 'Snake' will not just be a song, but a global phenomenon in the making.

Reacting to the post, thrilled fans penned comments such as "The duo world isn't ready for!!", "It will be the bomb of the season.", and "Woww waiting", among others.

If the previews are any hint, "Snake" is expected to be set in a magical and mysterious world. While Nora Fatehi poses in a white dress, with shimmery makeup and braided hairdo, Jason Derulo accompanies her in a rugged denim jacket.

'Snake' will mark Nora Fatehi's entry into the American mainstream music scene. This association will bring together Jason Derulo's signature pop style with Nora Fatehi's Bollywood flair.

Nora Fatehi has been regularly pushing boundaries on the professional front. Before 'Snake' she worked with CKay on "It's True".

On another hand, Nora Fatehi recently had to vacate her place due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video narrating her ordeal. The actress was heard saying,“I'm in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like 5 minutes ago. So, I quickly packed all my stuff and I'm evacuating out of here, out of this area."

She further added, "I'm going to go near the airport and stay there, because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it. I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I have never experienced this before. I am going to keep you guys updated. Hopefully I can get out in time. And yeah man, I really hope people in LA are safe”.