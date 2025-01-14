Lantronix Appoints Daniel Quant To Head Of Industrial Iot Products And Business Line

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in IoT compute and connectivity IoT solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Daniel Quant as head of the Industrial IoT (IIoT) Products and Business Line at Lantronix. Reporting directly to Lantronix's chief strategy officer Mathi Gurusamy, Quant will play a pivotal role in driving Lantronix's vision of integrating Artificial Intelligence into Industrial IoT devices to meet the increasing demand for Edge Intelligence in industrial and enterprise environments.

Quant brings more than two decades of global leadership experience in Industrial IoT and advanced wireless communication technologies. He has a proven track record of driving market growth, developing groundbreaking products and forging strategic partnerships. Before joining Lantronix, Quant served as vice president and general manager at Multi-Tech Systems, where he led a global business unit focused on gateways, routers and modems. His accomplishments include leading the development and adoption of Low-Power Wireless Access technologies for large-scale IoT deployments, BACnet LoRaWAN gateways for smart building automation, a comprehensive portfolio of Private LTE User Devices and the early market introduction of 5G NR RedCap in Enterprise Private Networks.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to Lantronix," said Gurusamy. "Daniel's exceptional expertise in Industrial IoT, combined with his ability to blend strategy and innovation, will significantly enhance our ability to bring AI-powered edge intelligence solutions to the forefront of industrial and enterprise markets."

Throughout his career, Quant has led the launch of cutting-edge IoT solutions, including the world's first LoRa-based edge-compute Network Gateway and Module platforms and the first LTE Cat.M1 devices approved for use on the AT&T network. His efforts have driven significant market diversification in sectors such as energy, utilities and smart buildings. A thought leader in the IoT space, Quant has actively contributed to international standards bodies and industry alliances, including the LoRa Alliance, 3GPP, CTIA, OnGo Alliance, Entelec and the Utility Broadband Alliance.

"I am honored and excited to join Lantronix at such a transformative time," Quant said. "The opportunity to lead its Industrial IoT Product and Business Line as well as bring AI-driven intelligence to edge devices is both challenging and exhilarating. I look forward to collaborating with the talented Lantronix team to develop innovative solutions that redefine the way industries operate and thrive."

Quant holds a bachelor's degree in engineering, including honors in Electronic System Engineering, and has completed advanced studies in Machine Learning from MIT. His technical expertise, combined with his strategic business acumen, will help propel Lantronix's mission to provide secure, intelligent edge solutions that enable customers to unlock the full potential of their data.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

