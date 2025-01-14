Blood Glucose Test Strip (BGTS) Market Research 2025-2030: Size, Shares, Trends, Product Types, Key Players, Applications, And Regional Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Roche, Ascensia, and Omron Dominate the Competition

The Blood Glucose Test Strip (BGTS) market has shown robust growth over recent years, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness among consumers, and advancements in management technology. This comprehensive market review will provide insights into various aspects of the BGTS market, including its size, share, trends, product types, key players, applications, and regional analysis, with a forecast extending through 2030.

Market Size and Growth

In 2023, the global BGTS market was valued at USD 16 billion. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2029. With advancements in technology, such as the development of continuous glucose monitoring systems and smart sensors, the growth rate is anticipated to increase, reaching a projected market size of USD 24 billion by 2029.

Market Share & Trends Analysis

By Product Type

The BGTS market can be segmented into various product types, including:



Test Strips for Glucose Meters

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Others

The test strips category holds the largest share, accounting for approximately 70% of the market, while CGM sensors are rapidly increasing in penetration as technology advances. Over the forecast period, CGM's market presence is expected to boost, with a projected CAGR of 9% through 2029.

By Key Players

The BGTS market is characterized by significant participation from established key players. Notable companies include:



Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Roche

Ascensia

Omron

Arkray

Sannuo

Beijing Yicheng

Andon Jiangsu Yuyue

These companies are competing through strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations to enhance their market presence. For instance, Abbott and Roche have been at the forefront of enhancing test strip accuracy and compatibility with mobile technology.

By Process

The BGTS market can also be segmented according to the processes used:



Electrochemical Colorimetric

The electrochemical process holds the largest share, primarily due to its precision and ease of use, while the colorimetric process is gradually declining in popularity.

By Application

The application segment is categorized into:



Hospital

Home Uses Others

Home use of blood glucose test strips is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for approximately 60% of the share. With increasing awareness of diabetes management, the home care segment is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

By End-Use

The end-use market can further be divided into:



Individuals

Hospitals & Clinics Others

The individual segment is expected to grow due to a surge in self-monitoring in the diabetes population.

By Region

The BGTS market is becoming increasingly globalized, with strong growth rates identified in various regions:



North America: Dominating the market with a share of 35%. This is driven by high prevalence rates of diabetes and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Europe: Following closely at 30%, with significant contributions from countries like Germany, France, and the UK.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to grow at the fastest rate with a projected CAGR of 8.5%, due to rising diabetic populations and improving healthcare access.

Latin America: Accounts for 12% of the market and is witnessing steady growth. Middle East and Africa: This region has less than 10% but shows potential for growth due to increasing health awareness.

Market News on Policy and Companies

Governments around the world are increasingly focusing on diabetes management for improved public health outcomes. In various countries, health authorities are considering policies to subsidize the costs of blood glucose testing supplies, making them more accessible to patients. For example, in the US, government initiatives to ramp up diabetic screenings have further propelled the BGTS market.

Moreover, companies such as Abbott have recently announced breakthroughs in test strip technology, promising faster results and higher accuracy. Likewise, Johnson & Johnson is investing in wearable devices that integrate blood glucose monitoring to streamline diabetes management.

Segment Forecasts (2024-2029)

Based on the current trends and data analysis, the following forecasts can be made:



The BGTS market is expected to reach USD 24 billion by 2029, driven by increasing diabetes rates and technological advancement.

Home care applications will continue to dominate, accounting for about 65% of revenue share for BGTS by 2029.

North America and Europe will maintain a substantial market share, but Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a faster rate. Electrochemical processes will dominate due to their high accuracy and user-friendliness.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Blood Glucose Test Strip (BGTS) market is on an upward trajectory with significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the years ahead. The interplay of increasing disease prevalence, supportive government policies, and evolving technologies will continue to shape the market landscape, providing a range of options for consumers and healthcare providers alike.

