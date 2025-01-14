EXEL Industries: 2023–2024 URD Availibility
Date
1/14/2025 6:46:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Availability of the 2023–2024
Universal Registration Document
EXEL Industries' 2023–2024 Universal Registration Document for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2024, including:
the Management Report, the Annual financial Report, the Statement of Non-Financial Performance, the Statutory Auditors' fees, the Report on Corporate Governance, the Statutory Auditors' reports, and the information required in respect of the share repurchase program,
is now available on the Investors page of the Group's website ( > Regulated information > Universal Registration Document).
The document is also available upon request by email at the following address: ... .
The Universal Registration Document was filed on January 13, 2025, with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). It can also be consulted on the AMF website: .
Attachment
EXEL Industries_Press release_2023-2024 URD availability
MENAFN14012025004107003653ID1109088241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.