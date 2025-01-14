Prevalon Energy Expands Footprint In Idaho With Second BESS Contract From Idaho Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A render of Idaho's Boise Bench BESS project. Image: Idaho Power.

Prevalon wins second Idaho Power contract for 200MW/800MWh BESS featuring the advanced Prevalon HD 511 system and long-term service agreement.

- Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon EnergyHEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prevalon Energy, a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, has secured a contract with Idaho Power for a second Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, including a comprehensive long-term service agreement. The project will enhance grid resiliency as a net peak solution, helping the utility maintain reliable power during peak demand periods. The service agreement encompasses maintenance and remote monitoring.The 200-megawatt (MW), four-hour battery storage project, capable of delivering up to 800 MWh, supports Idaho Power's plan to integrate over 5,000 MW of renewable energy from wind and solar over the next two decades. Powered by the Prevalon HD 511 system, this solution offers industry-leading energy density with 5.11 MWh per 20-ft ISO enclosure and a compact footprint. The HD511 is a liquid-cooled AC system that includes battery enclosures, inverters, medium voltage transformers, and a highly configurable, US-made Energy Management System (EMS). The EMS meets IEC 62443-5-1 Level Two cybersecurity standards and incorporates robust safety protocols. This project will play a crucial role in efficiently storing energy from intermittent sources, ensuring reliable dispatch, and supporting Idaho Power's goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045. The project is scheduled for full operation by 2026.“This continued collaboration reflects the dedication and expertise of our exceptional team at Prevalon,” said Prevalon President and CEO Tom Cornell.“We are proud to be recognized as a trusted partner with extensive project experience in the dynamic field of battery energy storage. We value our partnership with Idaho Power and are excited to further support their long-term goals with our advanced integrated battery energy storage solutions, ensuring a stable and reliable energy grid for their customers.”Battery energy storage is pivotal in advancing a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. Prevalon is committed to innovating battery energy storage products and services to store electrical energy, much of it from renewable sources such as wind and solar, so that it can be utilized later. This approach enables a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable electricity grid as it is designed to respond quickly to grid demand and supply changes.About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 30 projects and 4 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy and follow us on LinkedIn.About Idaho PowerIdaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile area in Idaho and Oregon. The company's goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader that provides reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's residential, business and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. Its 2,100 employees proudly serve more than 640,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always and respect for all.IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Idaho Power's independent publicly traded parent company, is also headquartered in Boise, Idaho. To learn more, visit idahopower or idacorpinc.Communications ContactBrad BowlinIdaho Power+1 208 388-2803...

