JD Vance calls for pardons for peaceful January 6 protesters, but not those who committed violence

(MENAFN) In reference to the attack on the US Capitol during a demonstration against election results on January 6, 2021, US Vice President-elect JD Vance has stated that while "peaceful" protestors should be pardoned, those who committed violence should not.



“If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned,” Vance said to Fox News Sunday.



“If you protested peacefully on Jan. 6 and you’ve had (Attorney General) Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned,” he added.



After entering office on January 20, President-elect Donald Trump promised to implement swift and meaningful reforms, including pardoning those found guilty of the attack on the US Capitol.



"I'm going to be acting very quickly," Trump said to NBC News in December. "First day," in reference to those found guilty of the assault.



“The president saying he'll look at each case (and me saying the same) is not some walkback. I assure you, we care about people unjustly locked up. Yes, that includes people provoked and it includes people who got a garbage trial,” JD Vance said in his comments on X.



