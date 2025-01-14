Moecc Participates In Environmental Workshop In Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), represented by the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department and the Wildlife Development Department, participated in a recently held in Kuwait.

The event, organised by the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME) entitled“Non-Indigenous Invasive Species in the Arabian Sea Region of Oman”.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of the impact of invasive organisms on the marine environment, and its programme included discussing the current situation, reviewing field work plans, and training representatives of member states on species classification using aquatic species invasion assessment tools, such as the“Species Invasiveness Screening Kit (SK-ISK)” application.

The Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME) was established in early 1979 based on Article XVI of the agreement to implement the Kuwait Action Plan and the Kuwait Regional Convention and its Protocols. Initially, a UNEP Interim Secretariat administered the programmes and activities of the Organization until the ROPME Secretariat was formally established in Kuwait on 1 January 1982.

ROPME is comprised of three administrative organs (the Council, the Secretariat and the Judicial Commission), scientific bodies (Remote Sensing Unit, RIIS, MEMAC) and legal instruments (Protocols and Guidelines).

The main objective of ROPME is to coordinate efforts of the eight Member States towards protection the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems in the ROPME Sea Area against marine pollution and stressors that might be induced from developmental activities or / and other drivers of change.