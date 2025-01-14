Shura Briefed On Moc's Efforts To Foster National Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council hosted yesterday of Culture H E Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani along with several specialists from the Ministry, to present the key axes of the Ministry's 2024-30 strategy and its efforts to enhance the cultural scene and preserve the national identity.

This was during the regular weekly session of the Shura Council, chaired by Shura Council Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, held at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's premises, Shura Council Secretary-General H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read the agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

The Shura Council Speaker and Their Excellencies the members praised the MoC's efforts in enhancing the national cultural scene, protecting the Qatari heritage, and achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Ghanim stressed the MoC's key role in boosting the national identity through initiatives that instil national values in society and in the souls of the youths, and develop cultural creativity, pointing to the Ministry's important approaches to combat contemporary cultural challenges.

Following a documentary on the Ministry's key 2024 achievements and its initiatives aimed at enhancing the cultural scene in the country, the Minister of Culture gave a comprehensive presentation on the axes of the Ministry's strategy, which seeks to achieve a balance between modernity and preserving heritage, by developing comprehensive policies aimed at expanding the scope of cultural activities, diversifying their content and increasing their impact, to meet the needs of various segments of society, and enhancing awareness of cultural and national values.

The Minister explained that the Ministry seeks to develop qualitative programs that contribute to reviving the cultural heritage by organizing national festivals and events, in addition to launching innovative initiatives that highlight traditional and contemporary arts to enhance cultural belonging.

He also pointed out the Ministry's interest in establishing partnerships with international institutions to support cultural exchange, stressing that these efforts enhance Qatar's position as a center for culture, thought and creativity at the regional and global levels.

He also stressed the importance of building effective partnerships with educational institutions and cultural centres to achieve integration between national efforts, noting that these partnerships contribute to spreading the culture of dialogue and understanding, and enhancing interaction with the local and international community.

In a related context, he pointed out that the Ministry is working to develop Darb Al Saai to become a permanent venue for cultural and heritage activities, with the aim of enhancing the presence of Qatari culture in the minds of the youth, stressing that the Ministry continues to support cultural centres as important platforms to enhance community participation and develop talents.

With regard to monitoring media materials, the Minister noted that the Ministry has made efforts to provide an appropriate climate to ensure freedom of expression and the right of citizens to access and disseminate information, in a manner that does not conflict with Qatari principles and values. The Council members touched on the lack of diverse cultural events, the need to increase the number of cultural events that meet the interests of different segments of society, with a focus on diversity in the cultural content provided.

The Council members also pointed to the need to increase support and attention to young national talents, and the importance of providing more support for them in the cultural and artistic fields, by creating platforms that allow them to display their works and communicate with the public.

The Council members also pointed to the need to update educational curricula, where they stressed the importance of integrating cultural materials into educational curricula in innovative ways, to enhance cultural awareness among the younger generations.