(MENAFN) Recent U.S. Leader Joe Biden announced that his authority has reinforced America’s position on the international stage and placed the base for the coming leadership led by Donald to guarantee a bright future for Ukraine and its citizens.



He stated this through a Foreign Policy Address at the State Department, in line with a Ukrinform reporter.



“When launched his invasion, we had two jobs. One to rally the world to defend Ukraine, and the other to avoid a war between two nuclear powers. We did both those things,” Biden said.



He stressed that today, Ukraine still a free, independent nation with the ability for having a bright future.



“And we laid the foundation for the next administration so they can protect the bright future of the Ukrainian people,” the U.S. Leader emphasized.



Biden also said that currently, as his leadership term close to its end, he can say the American citizens that the United States is stronger and its weaker than they were four years ago.



MENAFN14012025000045016953ID1109087071