Odisha Govt To Provide ₹20,000 Monthly Pension, Medical Benefits For Those Jailed During Emergency

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Odisha state will provide a monthly pension of ₹20,000 and medical expenses coverage for all those individuals from the state who were jailed during the Emergency and are alive as of January 1, 2025, according to a PTI report.

The announcement was made via a notification from the state home department on January 13. Emergency was imposed in India nearly half a century ago, from 1975 to 1977 by then Prime Indira Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said,“The people of Odisha who were jailed under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971) during the Emergency, were demanding pensions. Our government has announced that a pension of ₹20,000 per month shall be given to them. They will also get health insurance and railway benefits...” (sic)



According to a notification by the state home department, the announced benefits will be available to all eligible people who are alive as of January 1, 2025.

Hundreds of people across the country were imprisoned between June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977 for opposing the Emergency . The Odisha government constituted state-level and district-level committees to select the beneficiaries, as per the report. And a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrat Sahu discussed the preparation of a detailed list of those who were jailed in the state.

Beneficiaries will have to submit an application in the prescribed format to the Collector and District Magistrate along with documents and names of three prominent co-detainees and an affidavit in support of his detention under the relevant act.