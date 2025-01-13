(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) One-Hour Payouts: Hola Prime Solves Prop Trading's Biggest Problem



Hola Prime launched One-Hour Payment service to solve the biggest problem of Prop Trading. Delays in payouts have long been a source of frustration for traders in the prop trading industry. Many firms require traders to wait for days or even weeks, creating uncertainty and eroding trust. Hola Prime has turned this challenge into an opportunity to lead with innovation.

"Waiting for payouts can be incredibly stressful for traders, especially when they've worked hard to meet their profit targets. At Hola Prime, we've eliminated that stress by ensuring payouts are processed within an hour, " said the CFO.

Behind the One-Hour Payout Process

Hola Prime's payout system is built on meticulous checks and balances:



Compliance First: Every payout request is reviewed by a dedicated Compliance and Risk Management team to ensure it aligns with all regulatory and internal standards.

Finance Excellence: The firm employs a "maker-checker" system, a dual-verification process that minimizes errors and guarantees accuracy in every transaction. Daily Payouts Calculation: Hola Prime monitors traders' activities daily, ensuring payouts are calculated and kept ready with no delays.

This multi-layered approach ensures a seamless experience for traders. According to internal data, over 99% of Hola Prime's payout requests are completed in under 60 minutes, significantly outperforming the industry average of 3-5 business days. Their average payout time is just 45 minutes.

To maintain this swift payout system, Hola Prime uses advanced forecasting to predict daily liabilities. This ensures the firm is always prepared to meet trader obligations, even during high-traffic periods.

"We don't just react to payout requests; we prepare for them in advance. This proactive approach guarantees that our commitment to transparency and reliability is never compromised," the CFO explained.

Furthermore, Hola Prime's partnerships with top-tier Payment Service Providers (PSPs) like Rise and leading crypto platforms further enhance its payout efficiency. These relationships enable fast, multi-currency, and crypto-friendly transactions, ensuring traders worldwide receive their payouts seamlessly.

The CFO of Hola Prime shared an exciting update, announcing the availability of Hola Prime Visa Cards as a standard payout withdrawal method for traders. These cards allow traders to seamlessly access their earnings for online purchases, in-store transactions, and ATM withdrawals. This innovative feature highlights Hola Prime's commitment to delivering convenience and setting new benchmarks in the prop trading industry.

In a market where days-long payouts are the norm, Hola Prime's one-hour payout process sets a new industry standard. By prioritizing transparency, reliability, and speed, Hola Prime empowers traders to focus on what truly matters - their performance.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a leading global proprietary trading firm with a strong presence in the UK, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Dubai, and India. Renowned for its commitment to transparency, Hola Prime serves prop traders across 175+ countries, offering access to over 50 trading instruments. The firm is dedicated to empowering traders with real-time risk management, advanced technological infrastructure, and a secure trading environment. Committed to fairness and trust, Hola Prime ensures seamless payouts, robust compliance, and a reliable trading experience. With multiple trading platforms and a focus on bringing freshness to the prop trading industry, Hola Prime is redefining the future of trading.

