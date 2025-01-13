Kiwitaxi Announces New Brand Design And Enhanced Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CEO Maria BorisovaEDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kiwitaxi, a leader in global airport transfer services, has launched a brand new brand design. This update reflects the company's commitment to improving service and accessibility for travelers.The updated branding includes a refreshed logo and new color scheme, designed to enhance the visual and functional aspects of Kiwitaxi's service offerings. These changes were implemented after gathering extensive customer feedback, aiming to streamline the booking process and improve overall user interaction.Enhanced User InterfaceThe Kiwitaxi website and mobile app have been updated to offer a more intuitive user experience. The redesign focuses on ease of use, with improved navigation and responsiveness across all devices. This ensures that travelers can access Kiwitaxi's services efficiently, whether from mobile, tablet, or desktop devices.Focus on Customer ExperienceWith this brand refresh, Kiwitaxi continues to focus on delivering high-quality services that cater to the needs of modern travelers. The update aims to provide a more seamless experience, reflecting the company's core values of comfort, reliability, and personalization in travel.Responsive and Adaptive DesignThe redesign also emphasizes adaptability, with the digital platforms now optimized for all screen resolutions. This enhancement is part of Kiwitaxi's ongoing efforts to respond to the evolving digital landscape and the needs of its users.Continuous Improvement Based on FeedbackKiwitaxi is dedicated to continuous improvement, adapting its services based on direct input from its customers. The brand refresh is a response to this feedback, aimed at maintaining high service standards and meeting the dynamic needs of travelers.About Kiwitaxi:Kiwitaxi operates in over 100 countries, providing reliable airport transfer services. The company is committed to enhancing the travel experience for all its customers, supported by a robust customer service framework and a focus on safety and convenience.

Sophie Golub

PR & Communications, Kiwitaxi

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.