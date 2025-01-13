LATAM Airlines Achieves Record Passenger Numbers In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grupo LATAM reported a significant milestone in 2024, mobilizing 82 million passengers. This figure represents an impressive 11% increase compared to 2023.



The airline achieved its highest passenger count in history. In December alone, LATAM transported 7.3 million passengers, marking a 5.4% rise from December of the previous year.



This growth reflects the airline's strategic expansion and effective operations. The airline increased its consolidated capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), by 15.1% year-over-year.



In December, LATAM's capacity grew by 10.9% compared to the same month in 2023. LATAM attributed this growth primarily to a 16.1% increase in international flight offerings.



The airline launched new international routes from Santiago de Chile to Bariloche in Argentina, Recife in Brazil, and Punta del Este in Uruguay. Additionally, it introduced services from Lima, Peru, to Montego Bay in Jamaica and Rosario in Argentina.







The consolidated occupancy rate stood at 84.8% for December and reached 84.3% for the entire year, an increase of 1.2 percentage points from 2023.



In terms of cargo operations, LATAM 's capacity, measured in available ton-kilometers (ATK), rose by 11.8% compared to December of the previous year, totaling 747 million available ton-kilometers.



This growth story underscores the airline's commitment to expanding its network and enhancing service offerings while maintaining high occupancy rates and increasing capacity.



In short, LATAM's achievements reflect a robust response to market demands and a focus on operational efficiency.

