Eaton Partners Acts As Asia-Pacific Placement Agent For FTV Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn. and HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the Asia-Pacific placement agent for leading growth equity firm FTV Capital (“FTV” or the“Firm”) for its latest flagship fund, FTV VIII, L.P. (“FTV VIII”), which the Firm raised alongside FTV Ascend I, L.P. (“FTV Ascend”). FTV VIII and FTV Ascend held final closes of $3.4 billion USD and $651 million USD respectively, bringing FTV's total capital raised since inception to over $10.2 billion USD, across growth equity investments in North America, Europe, and globally.

“Eaton Partners has been privileged to partner with a manager of FTV's caliber on its fundraising efforts in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jonathan Lee, Managing Director and Head of APAC at Eaton Partners.“FTV possesses several key attributes that align well with the preferences of Asia-Pacific investors, including its targeted sector focus, capacity to make control or influential minority investments in growth-stage companies, and its strong institutional framework. Hence, we were able to effectively assist FTV in significantly broadening its investor network in Asia-Pacific amongst sovereign wealth funds, pension programs, life insurance companies, asset managers, financial institutions, and prominent family offices.”

“Our successful assignment with FTV highlights Eaton Partners' ability to add depth and velocity to our clients' fundraising activities in Asia-Pacific,” said Eric Deyle, Global Co-Head at Eaton Partners.“Eaton Partners is grateful to FTV for the opportunity to showcase these high-quality funds to the Asia-Pacific investor community.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion across more than 190 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2025. For more information, please visit .

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at . For global disclosures, please visit

Media Contacts

Alex Hamer, 212.847.6673

