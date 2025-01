BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO HOST SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, (NYSE: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">EAT ) has scheduled its call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, to review second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, which will be announced before the opens on January 29, 2025. The company may also provide other business updates.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy® and one virtual brand: It's Just Wings®. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots.

Brinker owns, operates or franchises nearly 1,600 restaurants in 27 countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at

