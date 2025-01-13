Fluoramics' LOX-8 Thread Sealant Withstands Freezing Temperatures And Cold-Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Water Facility WorkerLEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Winter weather creates tough challenges for outdoor workers and those in unheated facilities. Freezing temperatures can cause traditional thread sealants to harden, leading to leaks, delays, and equipment failures.Fluoramics solves these problems with LOX-8 Thread Sealant , a freeze-proof product that stays flexible and functional in subzero temperatures. LOX-8 simplifies cold-weather maintenance by providing a reliable, leak-proof seal without requiring pre-warming or special handling.In freezing conditions, many thread sealants harden and lose their flexibility, making them difficult to apply and less effective. Workers face increased risks of leaks and downtime as they struggle with cold, stiff hands and products that can't perform in cold temperatures.Fluoramics designed LOX-8 to perform seamlessly in extreme conditions, ensuring reliability and ease of use for critical winter operations. LOX-8 maintains its soft, pliable consistency even at -460°F (-273°C). This flexibility allows workers to apply it effortlessly, no matter how cold the environment. Unlike traditional sealants, LOX-8 doesn't freeze or stiffen. Workers can use it immediately, saving time and eliminating delays caused by warming or special handling. It handles harsh conditions with ease. Its chemical and temperature resistance ensures reliable, long-lasting seals, even in the toughest environments.LOX-8 Thread Sealant chemistry is engineered for harsh-chemical situations where extreme acids or powerful oxidizers are used. It is a chemical-resistant sealant that prevents stainless steel galling, and withstands high pressure, high temperatures, and cryogenic deep freeze temperatures. Oxygen-safe, waterproof, and versatile, it is both a sealing pipe thread compound and an anti-galling agent. Works great with oil-based systems, hydraulic oils, and fuels. LOX-8 is recommended for use as both a lubricant and as a sealant by The Chlorine Institute members. Safe to use with PVC threads as a plastic pipe joint sealant but be careful to not over-tighten.

Patti Reick

Fluoramics

+1 507-205-9216

email us here

LOX-8 Thread Sealant Product Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.