Zelensky Invites Fico To Visit Kyiv On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Slovak Prime Robert Fico to visit Kyiv on Friday, January 17.

The head of the Ukrainian state wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“Ok. Come to Kyiv on Friday,” Zelensky responded succinctly to Fico's proposal to hold talks in Slovakia near the Slovak-Ukrainian border to discuss the issue of stopping Russian transit through Ukrainian territory.

The President attached screenshots from Fico's address, which he had published earlier.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, Robert Fico recorded a video message to Volodymyr Zelensky and invited him to talks to discuss the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory.

Photo: President's Office