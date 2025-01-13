Zelensky Invites Fico To Visit Kyiv On Friday
1/13/2025 3:10:43 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit Kyiv on Friday, January 17.
The head of the Ukrainian state wrote this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Ok. Come to Kyiv on Friday,” Zelensky responded succinctly to Fico's proposal to hold talks in Slovakia near the Slovak-Ukrainian border to discuss the issue of stopping Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory.
The President attached screenshots from Fico's address, which he had published earlier.
Read also: Fico
bets on Moscow, not on his own country or united Europe – Zelensk
As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, Robert Fico recorded a video message to Volodymyr Zelensky and invited him to talks to discuss the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory.
Photo: President's Office
