Qatar Amir Discusses Gaza Strip Developments With US Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad discussed on Monday with US President Joe Biden the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came about during a call the Amir received from the President, says Qatari Amiri Diwan in a statement.

During the call, they also reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries, and issues of mutual interest, said the statement. (end)

