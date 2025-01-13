Qatar Amir Discusses Gaza Strip Developments With US Pres.
1/13/2025 3:05:39 PM
DOHA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad discussed on Monday with US President Joe Biden the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
This came about during a call the Amir received from the President, says Qatari Amiri Diwan in a statement.
During the call, they also reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries, and issues of mutual interest, said the statement. (end)
