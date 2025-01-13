18Th Asian Financial Forum Officially Kicks Off Today



- Themed“ Powering the Next Growth Engine”,

18th Asian Financial Forum 2025 (AFF), the region's first major international financial and business event of the year, opened today, expecting about 3,600 global financial and business elites from over 50 countries and regions - A distinguished line-up of speakers attended the opening session on the first day, including Zhou Ji , Executive Vice Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China;

Pan Gongsheng , Governor of the People's Bank of China; and

Liu Zhenmin , Special Envoy for Climate Change of the People's Republic of China - Prof Justin Lin Yifu, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the World Bank (2008-2012),

spoke at today's Keynote Luncheon, dissecting how to achieve stable growth and drive rapid economic development amid a complex international environment - The AFF brings together over 130 officials, multilateral organisation and business leaders from Mainland China, ASEAN, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United States to examine global dynamics and financial policies, foster global collaboration, and explore new drivers for future growth - The luncheon on the second day will feature a keynote speech by

Co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Council on AI, who will share insights on how AI could become a new engine for global economic growth HONG KONG, Jan 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 18th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) 2025 , co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Themed

“Powering the Next Growth Engine” , the two-day forum has attracted over 130 global business leaders, policymakers, financial and wealth management experts, entrepreneurs, tech giants and economists as speakers. About 3,600 financial and business elites from over 50 countries and regions are expected to gather and explore how to ignite new engines for growth in 2025 and navigate the challenges ahead. The forum kicked off with opening remarks by

John Lee , Chief Executive of the HKSAR, followed by addresses from

Zhou Ji , Executive Vice Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China;

Pan Gongsheng , Governor of the People's Bank of China; and

Liu Zhenmin , Special Envoy for Climate Change of the People's Republic of China. Welcome remarks were delivered by

Dr Peter KN Lam , Chairman of the HKTDC, who said:“Future growth will be different to that of the past, as traditional growth models face resource constraints and environmental pressures. Innovations, such as AI, renewable energy, fintech developments and healthcare discoveries, have the potential to power economic growth and enrich human development for decades to come. It is timely that the theme of this year's Asian Financial Forum, 'Powering the Next Growth Engine', addresses these very questions from the perspective of finance and its impacts on broader business communities. The forum will discuss how the finance industry and corporates can support the next generation of innovative businesses and industries to help them unleash their potential and drive global growth in the years ahead.” The two-day forum presents over 40 sessions ranging from Plenary Sessions, Policy Dialogue, Keynote Luncheons and Breakfast Panel, Fireside Chats, and thematic workshops. Topics included global economic outlook, China opportunities, new markets opportunities, investment outlook, artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, sustainability, philanthropy, and more, giving participants a deeper understanding of future opportunities and insights into global economic development. Discussion session gathers international experts to address global challenges This year's forum is dedicated to driving new thinking, strengthening international cooperation and trust, and addressing the global economic landscape in a challenging environment.

Plenary Session I – Innovation: The Solution to Unlock the Next Growth Engines , hosted by

Christopher Hui , Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR, brought together finance officials and multilateral organisation leaders to examine financial policies in 2025. Guest speakers included

Adylbek Kasymaliev , Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyz Republic;

Muhammad Aurangzeb,

Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue of Pakistan;

Gilles Roth,

Minister of Finance of Luxembourg; and

Yoshiki Takeuchi,

Deputy Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Plenary Session II – Collaboration: The Road to Growth and Prosperity

focused on international cooperation and was also moderated by

Christopher Hui . The panel speakers included

Roberta Casali , Vice-President of Finance and Risk Management of the Asian Development Bank;

Jin Liqun,

President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB); and

Satvinder Singh , Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). They explored ways to rebuild trust and deepen partnerships amid global challenges to achieve shared growth and common prosperity. A Policy Dialogue session,

Accelerating Growth through Innovation , was moderated by

Eddie Yue , Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Speakers included

Bayardavaa Bayarsaikhan , Director General of the Monetary Policy Department of the Bank of Mongolia;

Philip Lane , Chief Economist and Member of Executive Board of the European Central Bank;

Rogelio V. Quevedo , Commissioner of Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines; and

Dr Olli Rehn , Governor of the Bank of Finland. They exchanged valuable insights on issues such as global monetary policy trends and the impact of geopolitical factors on markets, helping businesses and organisations better navigate uncertainty and explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth. High calibre

e conomists discuss economic growth strategies at today's Keynote Luncheon

Paul Chan , Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, gave his welcome remarks at today's Keynote Luncheon.

Prof Justin Lin Yifu , Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the World Bank (2008-2012), delivered a keynote speech that addressed strategies for achieving stable economic growth. A dialogue session was moderated by

Prof Richard Wong , Philip Wong Kennedy Wong Professor in Political Economy and Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong. Exploring the global outlook, opportunities in China and avenues for cooperation One of the highlights of the afternoon session, the

Global Economic Outlook

discussion, was kicked off by

Liu Haoling , Vice Chairman and President and Chief Investment Officer of the China Investment Corporation with a special address. The panel discussion was moderated by

Victor Chu,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Eastern Investment Group, with speakers including

Ernesto Torres Cantú , Member of Executive Management Team and Head of International of Citi;

Bonnie Y Chan , Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited;

J Christopher Donahue , President and Chief Executive Officer of Federated Hermes, Inc;

Antoine Gosset-Grainville , Chairman of the Board of Directors of AXA; and

Dr Fred Hu , Founder and Chairman of Primavera Capital Group. The participants shared valuable insights on the drivers for global economic growth. Another well-received panel discussion at last year's AFF, the

China Opportunities

session, was joined by some heavyweight speakers, including

Charles Li , Founder and Chairman, Micro Connect;

Li Yimei , Chief Executive Officer of China Asset Management;

Ken Wong , Executive Vice President of Lenovo and President of Lenovo Solutions and Services Group; and

Wilson Zhang , Managing Director, Global Executive Head of Equities, China International Capital Corporation Limited. They delved into the potential of the Chinese market and investment prospects under the country's commitment to technological innovation. The green economy and sustainable development are among the key topics at this year's forum. Corporates worldwide are actively undergoing a green transformation as regulators introduce relevant policies. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) published its first international sustainability disclosure standards, providing clear guidance for the green transition and sustainable development of corporates. In the meantime, corporates in Hong Kong will fully align the ISSB's sustainability disclosure standards from this year.

Sue Lloyd , Vice Chair of the ISSB, will join other speakers to share the latest progress in sustainability reporting standards. Meanwhile, the HKTDC with AFF Knowledge Partner EY jointly conducted a survey exploring the perspectives and practices of Asian corporations and investors with regard to readiness to sustainability reporting, sustainable finance and climate change. The survey results were released today.

Jack Chan , EY China Chairman and EY Greater China Regional Managing Partner, said the survey shared that an increasing number of businesses and investors are considering integrating sustainability into their operations, but barriers persist due to the lack of clearly defined frameworks and accessible resources. The survey also offers actionable insights and recommendations for companies looking to embark on a path toward sustainable development. Global investment matchmaking and diverse exhibition zones As one of the highlights of the forum,

AFF Deal-making

continues to offer an efficient one-on-one matching platform to project owners and investors. This year it has attracted over 270 investors and over 560 investment projects, covering a wide spectrum of sectors such as environment, energy and environmental technology, food and agritech, health tech, fintech, and deep tech. The Deal-making session helps foster active global collaboration and generate new business opportunities . Diverse exhibition zones foster innovation and cross-border collaboration This year's AFF exhibition attracted over 140 fintech companies, start-ups and investment promotion agencies from around the world that are striving to stage an innovative and investment-driven grand financial event. A variety of exhibition zones are featured, including the

Fintech Showcase ,

Fintech HK Startup Salon ,

the InnoVenture Salon

and

Global Investment Zone . The

InnoVenture Salon

offered a platform for over 100 start-ups to showcase the application of innovative technologies across different sectors, of which the

Fintech HK Startup Salon

has brought together over 60 fintech start-ups, featuring cutting-edge solutions from 22 countries and regions and helping to highlight Hong Kong's potential as a powerhouse for innovation and technology. The

Global Investment Zone connects participants with business opportunities from different countries and regions. Sharing advanced insights into exploring emerging markets The session tomorrow offers a wide array of topics, including an exploration of the impact of AI on the financial industry.

Prof Stuart Russell,

Co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Council on AI, and

Dr Kai-Fu Lee,

Chairman of Sinovation Ventures, will deliver remarks at the

Keynote Luncheon

and

Dialogues for Tomorrow respectively, exploring the development and opportunities that AI offers for the future of workforce, investors and businesses from different perspectives. The Forum and the

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

co-host the

Gulf Cooperation Council Chapter

tomorrow, making its debut this year.

Christopher Hui , Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR, and

Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi , Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, will deliver keynote remarks. Financial officials and representatives of financial institutions from Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join industry leaders from Hong Kong to discuss the economic development of Gulf countries and the potential for financial cooperation with Hong Kong. Additionally, the

CIO Insights

session, moderated by

Albert Goh,

Chief Investment Officer (External Managers), Exchange Fund Investment Office, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, panelists will share their views on asset allocation plans, maintaining investment convictions, and the opportunities emerging across the wider region and beyond. The session will bring together representatives from internationally renowned large corporations and family office, including

Vincent Mortier,

Group Chief Investment Officer of Amundi;

Bei Saville , Chief Investment Officer, Treasury and Fingerboard Family Office, Advance;

Manraj Sekhon , Chief Investment Officer of Templeton Global Investments; and

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo,

Partner, Managing Director, and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Asset Solutions of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. With environmental, social and governance (ESG) now playing a larger role in the development of businesses, Asia needs to look at achieving the goals set by the Paris Agreement over the next 30 years. COP29 this year have reinforced the global trend towards a green and low-carbon transition. In a session titled

Dialogues for Tomorrow – Asia Dialogue on Post COP29 Implementation: Enhance Climate Ambition and Enable Financing Action,

Liu Zhenmin , Special Envoy for Climate Change of the People's Republic of China, will explore innovative financing mechanisms and collaboration opportunities with several leading experts to advance climate initiatives, as well as strategies to strengthen commitments and cooperation on climate goals. Additionally,

Joe Tsai , Chairman of the Alibaba Group, will join the

Global Spectrum

session analysed the role of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy in supporting start-ups and social enterprises from a macro perspective. For the latest edition of the AFF, the event has collaborated with several organisations to offer special discounts and privileges for travel, dining and shopping, encouraging participants to make the most of their stay in Hong Kong and experience the city's vitality. Activities offered to visitors include the Peak Tram and Sky Terrace experience, the Aqua Luna Victoria Harbour Cruise, visits to Man Mo Temple and Tai Kwun, dining discounts in Lan Kwai Fong, access to the Winter Wonderland at Happy Valley Racecourse's Happy Wednesday, and a dining discount provided by Lei Garden. The goal is to give overseas participants a deeper understanding of Hong Kong, promote the conference and mega event economy, and tell positive stories about the city. Photo download:





