Techmediabreaks Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Secures $4M Financing For Rare Earth Recovery Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Greenwave technology Solutions (NASDAQ: GWAV) ,
announced a $4 million direct offering and private placement, issuing 7,544,323 shares at $0.5302 per share and warrants exercisable at the same price, pending stockholder approval. The financing supports Greenwave's rare earth recovery initiatives amid global supply chain challenges, leveraging advanced technologies to extract materials from lithium batteries and electronic components while exploring a dedicated recovery facility. Strategically located near Naval Station Norfolk, Greenwave's facilities benefit from premium scrap streams, enhancing its leadership in sustainable metals recovery.
To view the full press release, visit
About Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc.
(“Empire”), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in
Virginia,
North Carolina, and
Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN13012025000224011066ID1109085563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.