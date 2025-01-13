Cloudwick Wins AWS Social Impact Partner Of The Year For EMEA At Re:Invent 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloudwick was recognized for its transformative work with Mental Innovations, showcasing how can accelerate social impact outcomes.

- Mani ChhabraNEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudwick , a leading provider of cloud-native data solutions, is proud to announce it has been named the AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year for the EMEA region at AWS re:Invent 2024.The honor recognizes Cloudwick's transformative collaboration with Mental Health Innovations (MHI), where the company deployed its Amorphic Data Platform to help scale MHI's Shout text messaging support service and address the UK's growing mental health needs.In the same week, Cloudwick also spotlighted its cutting-edge Intelligent Data Platform (IDP) solution for AffinityX, showcasing how generative AI is reshaping order processing and streamlining operations across millions of transactions annually.Driving Social Impact with Mental Health Innovations: Cloudwick's Amorphic Data Platform played a pivotal role in MHI's Shout service, which has responded to over 2.5 million interactions and performed 9,500 crisis interventions to date. Amid the heightened pressures of the pandemic, Cloudwick's solution ensured:o Seamless Scalability: Rapidly scaling to meet surges in text support requests without downtime.o Data-Driven Insights: Providing advanced analytics and AI/ML capabilities to inform mental health trends and resource allocation.o Security & Reliability: Protecting sensitive data and ensuring continuous operations, pivotal for crisis intervention services.“We're honored to receive the AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year Award,” said Mani Chhabra , CEO of Cloudwick.“Our collaboration with Mental Health Innovations underscores the power of technology in tackling real-world challenges. With the Amorphic Data Platform, we've helped MHI expand access to life-saving resources and deepen their understanding of mental health needs.”In a special video interview released after the re:Invent, Harshdeep Singh (General Manager, Cloudwick) and Mark Ungless (Director of Data Science, AI, and Research, Mental Health Innovations) reflect on the partnership's social impact. Their conversation highlights the innovative approach to scaling MHI's mental health services and the vital role AWS technologies played in enabling secure, data-driven support.Transforming Marketing Operations with AffinityX: During AWS re:Invent 2024, Cloudwick hosted a highly attended session featuring a panel with:> David McTarnaghan, CEO, AffinityX> Priyanka Chaudhary, Senior Solutions Architect, AWS> Matt S., Account Manager, AWS> Mark Schreiber, General Manager, CloudwickThe session showcased how Cloudwick's IDP solution, powered by generative AI, revolutionized AffinityX's order processing:o 3+ Million Purchase Orders Annually: Automated large-scale order handling with zero manual intervention.o Data Consolidation: Centralized multiple marketing data streams for real-time visibility and streamlined campaign execution.o Enhanced Governance & Compliance: Leveraged the Amorphic Data Platform to ensure data integrity, security, and adherence to regulatory standards.“Our partnership with Cloudwick has dramatically elevated how AffinityX manages its marketing operations,” said David McTarnaghan, CEO of AffinityX.“By integrating AI-driven analytics and centralizing data workflows, we've reduced manual tasks, improved scalability, and unlocked real-time insights that fuel better decision-making for our clients.”Looking Ahead: As Cloudwick celebrates its AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year (EMEA) award and a successful AWS re:Invent showcase, the company remains focused on pushing the boundaries of cloud-native data solutions. From advancing mental health support to driving operational efficiencies in marketing, Cloudwick continues to illustrate how technology can deliver tangible, positive change on a global scale.About Cloudwick: Cloudwick is a leading provider of cloud-native data solutions and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, dedicated to delivering robust, scalable, and innovative analytics platforms. Leveraging the Amorphic Data Platform and other cutting-edge technologies, Cloudwick helps clients across industries streamline data workflows, unlock real-time insights, and meet complex compliance requirements-driving both business value and social impact.

