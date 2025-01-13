Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Garbage Can System (BKC-223)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a trash receptacle and recycling bin to prevent mice, rats, and other rodents from getting into the garbage," said an inventor, from Worcester, Mass., "so I invented WALL ACCESSORY FOR TRASH CAN. My design reduces hassles and messes as rodents would not have access to the contents inside the barrels."

The invention provides a specially designed garbage can system. In doing so, it would deter any rodents from getting into the trash/recyclables. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions, and it provides added convenience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations, such as offices, hospitals, restaurants, grocery stores, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-223, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

