Tapestryhealth And Third Eye Health Announce Strategic Partnership

Undeniable synergies accelerate growth while exponentially improving care

STRATFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TapestryHealth is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Third Eye Health, a move that will enhance the technical capabilities of Third Eye's clinicians while significantly expanding TapestryHealth's reach into hundreds of additional post-acute care facilities across the United States.

The partnership will allow Tapestry to offer Third Eye Health's best-in-class virtual care solution to its customers to provide on demand care on nights and weekends as part of Tapestry's comprehensive technology and provider solution for creating an integrated 24/7 safety net wrapped around each resident. This will expand the technical capabilities for the clinicians on the Third Eye Health team.

"TapestryHealth has evolved from a technology-enabled telemedicine provider into one of the nation's leading technology companies serving the post-acute care sector," said Mordy Eisenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Growth & Product Officer of TapestryHealth. "Given our origins in telemedicine, we were often viewed as competitors to Third Eye Health. However, this partnership makes far more sense. Today, Tapestry offers the most comprehensive suite of healthcare technologies for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) across the country. By integrating these technologies, we empower Third

Eye's clinicians to transition from being reactive responders to proactive care providers and allow us to offer Third Eye's proven, vetted telehealth solution to our customers."

Dan Herbstman, Co-Founder and CEO of Third

Eye Health, echoed this sentiment: "The synergies between our two companies are undeniable. Tapestry has a deep understanding of our business and the advanced technology to elevate our service capabilities immediately. With our extensive national network and established presence in the post-acute care space, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate Tapestry's growth while enhancing the quality of care provided to tens of thousands of elderly residents. This partnership truly exemplifies a win-win scenario."

The collaboration began in November 2024, with both teams working closely to integrate their respective strengths. In a joint statement, Dr. Zahra Shariff, Chief Medical Officer of Third Eye Health, and Dr. Hans Jenkins, Chief Medical Officer at TapestryHealth, said, "This partnership will positively impact thousands of nursing home residents by offering a higher standard of care and providing hospitals with trusted post-acute facilities capable of delivering advanced 24/7 medical services."

About TapestryHealth

TapestryHealth is the leader in monitoring and managing the health risk of the nation's chronically ill senior population, delivering daily patient-centric health risk analytics, monthly health assessments and continuous vitals monitoring.

TapestryHealth is working in collaboration with its provider partners and in strategic alignment with public and private payors to deploy an integrated platform of technology and services which accelerate care interventions to patients and help bolster clinical capacity in long term care settings. Learn more at tapestryhealth .

About Third Eye Health

Third Eye Health is the leading virtual care provider and platform in the post-acute and long-term care settings. The company is focused on providing expert medical care at the bedside, ensuring the patient and resident gets the right care, at the right place at the right time to help prevent unnecessary trips to the hospital. During nights, weekends and holidays, Third Eye Health offers immediate virtual access to post-acute experienced physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants through its proprietary technology, integrated into workflow and existing electronic health records systems, paired with a care coordination system and analytics and reporting platform. Third Eye Health is growing rapidly with almost 1,000 customers, including the leading skilled nursing, senior living, primary care provider groups, accountable care organizations, health systems and insurers.

Contact: Mordy Eisenberg

[email protected] (845) 517-7842

