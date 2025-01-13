(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BBT, a trailblazer in secure connectivity over public infrastructure, proudly announces the expansion of its seed funding round to $11.5 million, driven by an additional $2 million investment. Leading the round is a key investor - Accel Solutions Group Ltd., an Israeli public company and strategic supporter of BBT's mission. This funding bolsters the company's BeBroadband® as a Service platform, an innovative SaaS solution tailored for service providers targeting the lucrative SMB/SME by providing Enterprise-Grad solutions to Small and Medium Businesses when the cost performance is the best!

Delivering High-Performance Solutions with Efficient Budgets

BBT has successfully developed a commercially viable, high-performance technological platform while maintaining remarkably efficient budgets and minimal capital raises so far, which is unusual in this field-a standout achievement in a competitive market. This accomplishment underscores the platform's quality, innovation, and significant added value, earning recognition from prospective clients and partners. BBT provides service and compliant solutions and no product components that require integrations in the complex field.

Strategic Focus on Japan: A Market Ready for Advanced Solutions

With its patented advanced technology, BBT is poised to seize strategic opportunities in the Japanese market, its primary global focus. Japan, known for its stringent requirements for security and reliability, sets a high bar for competitors and provides the perfect landscape for BBT to showcase its exceptional capabilities. The market's readiness for next-generation technologies aligns with BBT's advanced solutions, minimizing the need to prove demand and allowing the company to focus on delivering unmatched quality and reliability.

BBT's operations in Japan benefit from a robust local presence led by BBT's Japanese operations general manager, Kiyoshi-san, has strong personal connections and support from a key and strategic shareholder (Terilogy Service Weare) who also serves as a major Value Added Distributor and integrator in the region. These factors position the company for significant success and expansion in Japan.

BeBroadband® as a Service: Revolutionizing Connectivity

BBT's BeBroadband® as a Service platform introduces a transformative business model designed to streamline service provider sales cycles, reduce customer acquisition costs (CAC), and improve Lead-to-Cash (L2C) efficiency. The platform delivers secure, managed connectivity comparable to private networks over public infrastructure. Key technologies include SD-WAN, SSE, SASE, and ZTNA – all-inclusive in one simple platform, ensuring robust communication infrastructure, enhanced security, and seamless operational continuity for branches, remote endpoints, and mobile sites – The art of simplicity.

Positioned in a High-Growth Global Market

The SD-WAN, SSE, SASE, and ZTNA sectors, valued at approximately $200 billion, represent some of the fastest-growing markets globally. Amid intense competition and significant mergers and acquisitions, BBT has carved out a unique niche by delivering tailored solutions for ISP/vISP's SMB/SME clients-a highly profitable segment for service providers worldwide.

Expanding Global and Domestic Partnerships

BBT has made significant inroads in Japan through a strategic partnership with Terilogy Japan, a key investor and marketing partner. Successful initiatives, including a launch event in Tokyo and ongoing demonstration installations, are building trust and positioning BBT as a leading provider in the region.

In Israel, the company is advancing installation projects with major local telecom providers. These collaborations highlight BBT's ability to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions tailored to diverse client needs.

Innovative SaaS Model Driving Adoption

BBT's SaaS-based model offers service providers:



Operational Efficiency : Rapid deployment over existing networks.



Reduced Financial Risk : Eliminates the need for substantial capital investment.

Accelerated Sales Cycles : Swift transitions from agreements to deployments.

Patented Technology Supporting Growth

The BeBroadband® platform combines cutting-edge features:



Simple, Fast Implementation : Reduces complexity and enhances usability.



Scalable Management and Automation : Tailored for SMB/SME clients in global markets.



Machine Learning Integration : Boosts security and dynamic network performance.

Self-Learning Capabilities : Adapts seamlessly to multi-user, global environments.

BBT Expands Leadership and Strategic Partnerships

BBT, a Tel Aviv-based leader in secure connectivity solutions, with a subsidiary in New Jersey led by Dr. Yun Sang Park , former EVP of Samsung Mobile, Korea, is transforming the SME market with its flagship BeBroadband® platform . Backed by Ronen Shor , CEO of Accel and Chairman of the Board, who leads the seed extension investment, BBT is poised for significant global growth.

The leadership team features Moshe Levinson , CEO & Co-Founder; Professor David Hay , Chief Science Officer and former member of the elite Israeli Unit 8200 (Israel's NSA equivalent); and Erez Zelikovitz , EVP Chief Product and Revenue Officer. They are supported by active board members like Dani Harari , a former Unit 8200 commander, and strategic advisors such as Oren Baron , a seasoned EY strategist.

Since its founding in 2020, BBT has grown and formed partnerships with global leaders, including Prodware Group France , Check Point , Rohde & Schwarz , and Advantech . With a strong presence in Israel and the USA, BBT is redefining secure connectivity standards for SMDs/SMEs worldwide.

Investor and Leadership Insights

"Every Service Provider and/or Virtual Service Provider we engage with emphasizes the need for a simple solution without major integrations and no capital expenditure on their part," said Moshe Levinson, CEO & Co-Founder of BBT. "With the confidence of our investors, including Accel, we are delivering simplified and secured connectivity to customers previously underserved by our competitors."

Ronen Shor added, "This additional investment is a testament to the resilience of the Israeli tech sector and the strength of the BBT team and technology. I am confident that we will continue to navigate global and domestic challenges successfully."

About BBT

BBT is a leading software company specializing in secure connectivity solutions for service providers. Its patented BeBroadband® platform ensures robust communication infrastructure over public networks, enabling service providers to deliver premium, secure connectivity to SMB/SME clients with unmatched efficiency and reliability.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Be Broadband Technologies Ltd.

Mr.

Jack Lehmann, VP of Marcom

Email:

[email protected]

Tel: +1 845.445.8737

