Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Serving Tray Attachment (BEC-404)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a 46 year old server who had to take a second job. On multiple occasions, I have spilled drinks from a tray on the floor and the worst, on customers. This is incredibly embarrassing and is costly for the establishment I work for. I am not the only one. I see this happen every day multiple times. I thought there should be a way for servers to carry multiple beverages without the stress and anxiety of a possible spill," said an inventor, from Little Rock, Ark. "My design is cost effective, offers greater stability, reduces stress and anxiety, and most important to establishments, saves them money and protects their customers!"
The Safe Serve patent-pending invention provides a new attachment to an already existing tray that most establishments already have. It allows the user to easily serve up to 8 drinks with greater stability and reduces the risk of accidental spills. It would also help reduce the financial costs of inventory loss associated with spilled beverages for restaurants, bars, taverns, hotels, and wedding venues. This product prevents spills, saves time and effort by reducing multiple trips, instills confidence in servers, and provides peace of mind to customers. The invention features a practical design, is cost effective, and reduces product waste.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BEC-404, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
