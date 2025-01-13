Veras Upgrades Retail Clienteling With Veras Checkout: Evolving Beyond WIN/DSS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Veras Retail boosts retail with tech innovations: faster checkouts, personalized clienteling, smarter promotions. Drive sales, loyalty, and efficiency today!

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a year marked by significant advancements in retail technology, Veras Retail has emerged as a key driver of innovation. With five major WIN/DSS (Windows Integrated Network/Distributed Store System) upgrades implemented across the United States, the Philippines, and Australia, the company is actively enhancing retail operations and customer experiences.Veras Checkout, the successor of WIN/DSS, enables retailers to deliver a unified customer experience across digital and physical channels. These operational advancements lay the groundwork for Veras Activate and clienteling solutions like Veras Affinity and Black Book, enabling retailers to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.Veras Checkout empowers retailers with unparalleled speed and accuracy, reducing transaction times and improving sales by up to 10%. Its real-time data flows enable better inventory management, replenishment planning, and corporate decision-making. By optimizing labor through smarter staffing adjustments, retailers have achieved cost savings of up to 20%, creating a more efficient and profitable retail environment.Building on the strengths of Veras Checkout, Veras Activate further improves retail promotions with targeted and personalized offers. Multiple businesses in the fashion and retail industry have adopted these capabilities, revolutionizing how promotions are delivered at scale.Retailers have significantly lower pricing errors with Veras Activate, safeguarding 1-3% of annual revenue thanks to its best basket pricing rules. Moreover, personalized promotions increase conversion rates by 30%, turning casual shoppers into loyal customers.Central to Veras Retail's clienteling suite, Veras Affinity and Black Book revolutionize how retailers engage with customers. With advanced algorithms and actionable insights, these solutions create personalized journeys that foster deeper loyalty and repeat business.High-performing retailers utilizing Veras Affinity have added more than 1,000 new customers per location on average. Additionally, stores leveraging Clienteling and Black Book have seen sales rise by as much as 37%, showcasing its ability to boost revenue. Conversion rates have improved by up to 27%, enabling retailers to turn more visits into actual purchases. Furthermore, retailers have seen Units Per Transaction (UPT) increase by up to 62%, demonstrating the platform's positive impact on basket size and overall purchase behavior.Returning customers are highly valuable, spending an average of 67% more than new ones. Veras Affinity is designed to cultivate lasting relationships with these customers, driving repeat business and boosting overall revenue even further. By delivering personalized recommendations and engaging with past shoppers, retailers can significantly increase their average order value. In fact, retailers using Veras Affinity have observed an impressive 172% increase in Dollars Per Transaction (DPT) when among returning customers compared to new walk-in shoppers. This highlights the significant impact personalized engagement can have on driving revenue growth from existing customers."Our focus is on equipping retailers with solutions that streamline operations and elevate customer satisfaction," said Rohit Vir, CEO of Veras Retail. "The milestones we've reached in the past year demonstrate the value of our tools and the impact they're making in the industry."Once a reliable POS system developed by JDA Software (now Blue Yonder), WIN/DSS faced limitations in meeting modern retail demands. Recognizing these challenges, JDA developed a new solution built on their modern platform. This solution was subsequently acquired by Veras Retail in 2016 and rebranded as Veras Checkout.Since the acquisition, Veras Retail has consistently upgraded Veras Checkout, adding new modules, including mPOS and Clienteling, to help address the evolving needs of today's omnichannel retailers. These enhancements empower retailers to provide exceptional customer service, drive customer loyalty, and ultimately grow sales.About Veras RetailHeadquartered in Phoenix, Veras Retail provides innovative technology solutions to over 50 retailers across 16 countries, facilitating more than 130,000 points of sale. Trusted by renowned brands, Veras Retail is dedicated to shaping the future of retail with tools that create meaningful interactions between retailers and their customers.Contact InformationFor more information, visit or contact us at +1 (855) 496-3832.

