DYNAMIC ALPHA MACRO FUND #1 RANKING MORNINGSTAR CATEGORY FOR 2024

DYMIX employs innovative structure and approach to lead all Macro Trading funds

Jan. 13, 2025

Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG) announced that its Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund (DYMIX) was the #1 performing fund for 2024 in the Morningstar Macro Trading category (60 funds).

Launched in July 2023, the fund combines two non-correlated strategies; a fundamental, global macro strategy paired with a balanced portfolio of US equities to help deliver a return stream that is uncorrelated to the broader market. "Leading the category for 2024 is an indication that our process and methodology is working and that DYMIX can be a valuable tool for most investors' portfolios," said Bradley Barrie, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of DWG. "We believe in multidimensional portfolio construction in hopes of providing a smoother investing experience for clients."

The equity securities strategy invests in exchange traded funds that seek to provide low-cost broad market exposure. The futures trading strategy invests in long and short futures positions that seek to provide diversified return potential. The futures positions can include currencies, debt, equities, energy, metals, or agriculture. By combining the two strategies, DWG believes the fund can deliver a smoother investing experience compared to equity-only strategies.

"We are thrilled that DYMIX is being recognized so quickly by the industry. The Dynamic Wealth Group is an impressive team that brings a refreshing approach and real results to the investing community," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

About Dynamic Wealth Group LLC

Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG) acts as the sub-adviser to the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund. Dynamic Wealth Group was founded to simplify the complexity by helping advisors and investors implement truly diversified portfolios and bring to market distinctive non-correlated strategies.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred ( ) Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm collaborates with investment management firms to launch unique and innovative products by providing a turn-key solution that includes product consultation, market intelligence, marketing support, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds through its many selling agreements and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadviser.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Other risks may include Management Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Futures Risk, ETF Risk, Market Risk, No History of Operations Risk, Short Position Risk, Small and Medium Capitalization Stock Risk, Taxation Risk, Turnover Risk, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Risk. For additional details regarding these risk, the Fund's prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives. Ceros does not provide tax or legal advice. Please consult your tax and/or legal counsel for specific tax or legal questions and concerns. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining financial market.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

© 2025 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

As of 12/31/24, the fund was ranked #1 in the Morningstar Macro Trading category out of 60 funds for the 1-year period based on total returns. Rankings are based on historical performance and are subject to change.

