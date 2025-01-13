Enjoy Phrases Of Love From Around The World With BRACH's® New Conversation Hearts Go Global

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sixty-two percent of candy-buying Valentine's Day celebrators are interested in new types of conversations hearts. Of those, 74 percent are interested in different flavors, and 73 percent are interested in different sayings**. The globally inspired twist on classic conversation hearts also features a delicious blend of six flavors, including four new flavors, Passion Fruit, Piña Colada, Mango, and Peach, as well as the return of fan-favorites, Strawberry and Blueberry.

"Valentine's Day this year falls on a four-day weekend for some, and while you may or may not be able to take a romantic trip to Paris or Italy, the new BRACH'S Conversation Hearts Go Global are here to help you celebrate the holiday in a fun, meaningful way," said Chad Womack, Director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "Whether you're planning a getaway, baking, decorating or simply enjoying some self-care this Valentine's Day, BRACH'S Conversation Hearts have always been a timeless treat."

As the number one producer of conversation hearts candy in the U.S.*, BRACH'S is continuously evolving to reflect how consumers interact with each other. The brand makes up 53 percent of the conversation hearts market share and produces more than 8 million pounds each year to help fans foster heartfelt connections.

In addition to Conversation Hearts Go Global, BRACH'S is back with its iconic heart-shaped lineup this Valentine's Day. Perfect for friendship exchanges, baking, decorating or gifting, BRACH'S new Conversation Hearts Go Global, Tiny Conversation Hearts, Large Conversation Hearts, Wisecracks Conversation Hearts, and other seasonal treats, are available now at retailers nationwide. Buy online or find the product at a store near you via the product locator .

Show how you share BRACH'S candy with friends, family, and loved ones this Valentine's Day by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For seasonal recipe inspiration, visit Brachs .

About BRACH'S ®

Candy



For 120 years, BRACH'S®

Candy has been loved for trusted, quality sugar confections that are known for making moments sweeter. Today, BRACH'S is America's conversation heart leader and the #1 seasonal sugar candy brand*. The portfolio leads with iconic product forms, including

Conversation Hearts, Easter Jelly Beans, Candy Corn and Candy Canes. Each of BRACH'S product offerings come in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors made for all seasonal festivities. BRACH'S inspires connection and celebration with its classic candy treats and innovations, perfect for snacking, decorating, baking, gifting, and so much more. To learn more about BRACH'S, visit

brachs , or follow along on

TikTok ,

Facebook ,

Instagram , and

Pinterest .



About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States

and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,000 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli®

to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago

and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand

that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held, Ferrero-related company. Learn more at

or .



SOURCE :

* #1 Conversation Heart Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Valentine's Day Season 8 Weeks WE 2.18.24; #1 Candy Cane Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Holiday Season 8 Weeks WE 12.24.23; #1 Seasonal Easter Jelly Bean Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Easter Season 8 Weeks WE 3.31.24; #1 Candy Corn Brand- CIRCANA SCAN DATA, MULO+C HWN 14 Weeks W/E 11.3.24

** Survey conducted by Buzzback on behalf of BRACH'S® in February 2023 with a sample of 519 U.S. residents ages 13-65 who celebrate Valentine's Day and purchase non-chocolate candy. The margin of error at this sample size is +/- 4% at the 95% confidence level. Use of words "Americans, general population, Millennials and Gen Z" refers to the 519 Americans screened into this survey for celebrating Valentine's Day and purchasing non-chocolate candy

SOURCE Ferrara