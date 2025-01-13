ZKGPT Unveils Public API: Bridging AI And Blockchain For Mainstream Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







ZKGPT , an emerging leader in AI-powered Web3 solutions, announces the release of its new Public API, marking a significant milestone in the project's evolution. This cutting-edge API enables developers, businesses, and entrepreneurs to integrate artificial intelligence and real-time blockchain data directly into their own platforms-without the usual technical hurdles or high costs.

Why This Matters

For years, innovators in the crypto world have struggled to unify on-chain data with powerful AI capabilities. Traditional tools often involve multiple services, complex integrations, and steep fees. The ZKGPT Public API aims to change that by delivering a single, easy-to-adopt platform where projects can seamlessly access both AI-driven features (like image and meme creation) and essential blockchain intelligence (such as token or wallet analysis).

“We believe that simplifying the way developers access both AI and Web3 data is the key to driving wider adoption,” says a ZKGPT founder.“This new API lowers the barriers for anyone, be it a solo hobbyist or a large-scale enterprise, to tap into AI insights and blockchain analytics on demand.”

Key Benefits & Features

1. Streamlined AI & Blockchain Integration

Developers no longer need separate vendor solutions for generating AI-based graphics or analyzing token performance. ZKGPT's all-in-one approach saves time, reduces costs, and offers straightforward setup.

2. Growth & Revenue Opportunities

○ Usage-Based Model: Pay only for what you use, making it accessible to both small startups and big organizations.

○ Scalable Income for ZKGPT : As more developers integrate the API, ZKGPT secures a consistent revenue stream, further fueling platform enhancements.

3. User-Friendly Approach

While advanced enough to please technical experts, the Public API is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Clear documentation, simple authentication, and robust community support mean mainstream teams can leverage the technology without specialized training.

4. Foundation for Expansion

The Public API creates a foundation that can be built upon, extending from the existing xkgpt architecture. Future plans include adding more blockchains, advanced AI capabilities, and deeper analytics-allowing developers to grow alongside ZKGPT.

5. Engaging a New Wave of Developers

By removing cost and complexity barriers, the ZKGPT Public API opens the door for creative use-cases-everything from data-driven social media bots and NFT marketplaces to educational platforms and new forms of decentralized finance (DeFi) dashboards.

Paving the Way for Mainstream AI + Web3

The release of the ZKGPT Public API signals a shift toward making cutting-edge technol more accessible. Rather than confining innovative features to a few established players, ZKGPT invites the broader developer community to participate-sparking a new era of creativity and practical blockchain applications.

● Lower Entry Barriers: Reduced setup time, straightforward pricing, and minimal red tape.

● Global Community: ZKGPT's growing community of developers, creators, and business owners fosters collaboration, driving network effects and rapid feedback loops.

● Future-Proof Vision: As the Web3 landscape evolves, ZKGPT's flexible infrastructure can adapt, ensuring a stable, up-to-date environment for any new applications developers dream up.

Looking Ahead

ZKGPT envisions a future where AI-powered agents and on-chain analytics are the norm, seamlessly integrated into everyday platforms. This Public API is a giant leap in that direction. By offering a blend of ease-of-use, technical depth, and revenue potential, ZKGPT stands poised to attract a wide range of innovators-ultimately accelerating mainstream adoption of Web3 technologies.

“We're at the intersection of AI and blockchain,” adds the founder,“and our goal is to make that intersection easy for anyone to enter and explore. We see developers, creators, and businesses using the ZKGPT Public API to bring fresh ideas to life, while we handle the heavy lifting behind the scenes.”

About ZKGPT

ZKGPT is a forward-thinking project dedicated to bridging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. With a focus on user-centric design, cost-effective solutions, and robust technical capabilities, ZKGPT aims to be a cornerstone in the Web3 ecosystem-empowering developers to build innovative, AI-driven applications that resonate with both crypto enthusiasts and mainstream audiences.

For more information, documentation, or to request an API key, please visit the links below. Stay tuned for upcoming features, blockchain expansions, and further updates on how ZKGPT continues to reshape the AI+Web3 landscape.

Links

API Docs: #fbe2426a-7ebd-4b7d-98c2-0ed2103d80ca

Request an API Key:

Dapp:

Telegram:

Website:

X:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Maria Solovyov info at zkgpt.io