Oman Hosts "InnoXera," the Biggest EdTech Summit Under the Patronage of The Ministry of Education

Oman Hosts "InnoXera," the Biggest EdTech Summit Under the Patronage of The of Education

- Oman Hosts "InnoXera,"MUSCAT, OMAN, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant step to bolster its position in educational innovation, Oman today hosted the“InnoXera Global Summit Oman 2025,” the biggest summit of its kind in the region dedicated to educational and training technology.Under the auspices of the Ministry of Education in Oman, and in strategic partnership with Classera, a global leader in smart learning, the“InnoXera Summit” gathered today an elite group of industry leaders and educational technology companies from around the world, alongside many global companies, organizations, and international institutions, including Intel, Microsoft, ALECSO, Omantel, IITC, MHD and more. These entities are coming together to shape the future of education in the rapidly evolving technological era.Speaking in the occasion, Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Kindi, Assistant Director General for Curriculum for Educational Resources at the Ministry of Education in Oman, said,“The Ministry of Education in Oman is pleased to participate in the InnoXera Global Summit, which represents an important platform to enhance collaboration with our partners in the education and technology sectors. This participation allows us to show-case innovative solutions that contribute to the development of the educational system in the Sultanate, enhancing digital skills, improving the quality of education, and helping build a bright future for the coming generations.”Under the theme“Beyond The Screen: Expanding the Boundaries of Learning” Kempinski Muscat hosted the event of the leading global educational and training technology summit.This edition of the InnoXera Global Summit is being held for the first time in Oman, following a series of previous successes that have spanned more than six years worldwide. It has brought together a selected group of experts, innovators, and decision-makers in the fields of education and training technology, as well as representatives of sponsoring entities and strategic partners, reaffirming its commitment to advancing the sectors of education and training through the launch of innovative projects and show-casing the latest technologies.Mohammed Almadani, Founder & CEO at Classera Inc, expressed his pride in participating and sponsoring the InnoXera Summit Oman 2025, considering the summit a turning point in the trajectory of digital learning in the region. He added,“Our partnership with the Ministry of Education in Oman represents a global model of cooperation in developing smart education, enabling future generations to achieve their aspirations in line with Oman's Vision 2040.”The InnoXera Global Summit 2025 reflected Oman's commitment to driving educational and technological advancement, highlighting its pioneering role in achieving sustainable development and building an innovative knowledgeable society in line with Oman's Vision 2040 through the projects and ideas presented during the summit's events.The global summit also witnessed the launch of the "Tamkeen" project by the CEO of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, His Excellency Eng. Omar Hamdan Al-Ismaili, along with the CEO of Omantel, Talal Said Al Mamari, and the CEO of Classera, Mohammed Al-Madani, and Co-founder & COO of almentor, Ibrahim Kamel.Together they launched“Tamkeen” an ambitious professional platform aimed at enhancing digital skills and enriching trusted Arabic content in the digital space. The project represents a strategic partnership between Omantel, Classera, and almentor, within a joint effort to bridge the digital divide and elevate the status of the Arabic language as a tool for knowledge transfer and future-building.The "Tamkeen" platform aims to empower Arabic speakers with access to high-quality educational and training resources across various fields and sectors. The goals of the project seamlessly align with Oman's Vision 2040, which seeks to enhance knowledge and skills and position Oman among the most advanced countries in the world.Aladdin Baitfadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said,“At Omantel, we believe that investing in digital knowledge is the foundation of building a sustainable future. Through our partnership in the 'Tamkeen' project, we aim to enhance Arabic digital content and provide innovative educational opportunities that reflect the richness and wealth of the Arabic language, enabling future generations to use it as a tool for innovation and development in line with Oman's Vision 2040.”The summit also hosted the results of the“2024 Innovation Teacher” competition, launched by Classera for Smart Learning Systems and Intel Corporation to celebrate teachers who harness technological advances to design stimulating and creative models. The competition highlighted inspiring models show-casing how technology can radically transform learning experiences.Luigi Pessina, Director of Global Education Programs and Strategy at Intel, expressed his happiness with Intel's participation in the InnoXera Global Summit in its Muscat edition and its sponsorship of the“Innovation Teacher” awards. He said,“Our partnership with Classera aims to support and encourage talented teachers to use technology in designing rich educational experiences that inspire and motivate students to learn.”InnoXera Global Summit in its Oman edition is part of continuous efforts to achieve Oman's Vision 2040, aimed at building an advanced knowledgeable society capable of keeping pace with global technological developments. It also confirms Oman's commitment to empowering future generations with the latest tools and knowledge, moving steadily towards leading the digital educational future in the region.-End-

