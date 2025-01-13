Underground Donut Tour Launches New Look & New Cities For New Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Underground Donut Tour launches in Detroit

Underground Donut Tour launches in San Diego

The World's Best Donut Tour is launching a new website, new logo and new cities

- Jeff WoelkerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Underground Donut Tour, famously known as the World's Best Donut Tour, is kicking off the New Year and celebrating its 10th anniversary with a fresh new look, an updated website, and the announcement of tours in new cities.Launched in June 2015, the Underground Donut Tour has spent the past decade offering fun, family-friendly experiences that showcase the best donuts and local culture in cities around the world. To mark this milestone, the company has undergone a brand refresh, including a new logo and updated guest-facing touchpoints, designed to reflect the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere of its tours.The original logo, while beloved, was created when the Underground Donut Tour operated in just one city. Today, the tour spans 30 different routes across four countries-the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Cities currently featured include Chicago, Boston, New Orleans, Nashville, Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington DC, Vancouver, Toronto, London, Dublin, and many others.As part of the website relaunch, the Underground Donut Tour is excited to announce its expansion into three new cities: Detroit, Michigan; San Diego, California; and Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts.Detroit holds particular significance for the tour's founder, Jeff Woelker, who hails from the Detroit area. The city's revitalized economy, increased tourism, and recent sports successes made this the perfect time to launch a Detroit tour .San Diego, with its year-round sunny weather and standout donut stops like Donut Bar and Devil's Dozen Donut Shop, was an obvious choice. After visiting in early 2024, the team knew the San Diego tour would be a hit.Lastly, Harvard Square in Cambridge is the perfect complement to the existing Boston tour. Recent openings of new donut and pastry shops in the area made it clear that Cambridge deserved its own dedicated Harvard Square tour experience. Guests can now book all of these tours through the newly redesigned website.What Guests Can ExpectEach Underground Donut Tour includes visits to four of the most interesting and delicious donut, pastry, and coffee shops in each city. Along the way, the tour's trained donut experts share the history of each location as well as highlights of local culture, customized to guests' preferences. Participants sample a variety of donuts, pastries, coffees, teas, and seasonal treats, ensuring a fresh and unique experience on every tour.“It's incredible to think back to our first tour in Chicago and see how far we've come. None of this would have been possible without the enthusiasm of our fantastic guests and their love of donuts,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.When Tours Are AvailableTours operate year-round in all cities. Guests can find availability and book their experiences at the newly revamped website: .Contact InformationFor media inquiries:Jeff Woelker...844-366–8848For additional information about the tours:Visit:

