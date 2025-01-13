Beat Jan 31 Deadline -New 2024 Ezw2 Software Speeds Up W2 And 1099 Form Processing

W2 employee copies due date employers must furnish Copies B, C, and 2 of Form W-2 to your employees by January 31, 2025.

W2 SSA Copy and W3 Due Date

New filing date: The due date for filing 2024 Forms W-2 and W-3 with the SSA is now January 31, 2025, whether you file using paper forms or electronically. Source:



Note: Exceptions may apply

1099 Filing Deadline Recipient Copy Due Date

January 31, 2025

IRS Copy and Form 1096 Due Date

1. New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099-nec with the IRS on or before January 31, 2025 using either paper or electronic filing procedures.

2. New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099-misc with the IRS by February 28, 2025, if you file on paper, or March 31, 2025, if you file electronically.

3. Form 1096 must accompany all paper submissions.

Note: Exceptions may apply

"ezW2 2024 tax preparation software gives employers a quick way to process W2 and 1099 forms for the Jan 31 deadline," said Halfpricesoft Founder, Dr. Ge,

Dr. Ge,



Prices start at only $49 for the single user small business version ($99 for the new enterprise version which will allow for efile and pdf processing) EzW2 2024 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.



Potential clients can download and test for up to 30 days at

.

The trial version prints forms with "TRIAL" watermark and limits e-filing. Once customers download software and enter a purchased license key the software unlocks for unlimited use.

Some unique features in ezW2 include, but not limited to:

-

No cost customer support for software during trial and after purchase

-

This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.



- EzW2 can print 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 NEC copy A and 1096

- EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email

forms easily

- EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

-

EzW2 saves customers

valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need

for customers to enter the data one by one

- EzW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. It has been designed as a quality and user-friendly software for US small to mid-size businesses.

Potential customers can download this software

and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at . The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark until the license key is purchased and added.



About com

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 years and will allow small business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management

