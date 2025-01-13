Celestica Q4 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call Thursday, January 30, 2025
Date
1/13/2025 8:01:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica's (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS) fourth quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, January 30. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, January 29.
Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following LINK .
For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit .
Contact
Celestica Investor Relations
...
MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109084126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.