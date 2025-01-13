Report states US intelligence divided on ‘Havana Syndrome’ roots

(MENAFN) The US intelligence community remains divided on the origins of the Havana Syndrome, a mysterious condition affecting American diplomats overseas, according to a recent report. While most agencies deem it "very unlikely" that a foreign power orchestrated an attack, some believe a foreign adversary might have created a device responsible for the symptoms.



The syndrome, first identified in 2016 among US embassy staff in Havana, Cuba, has since been reported in various countries, including China, Russia, and Australia. Affected individuals experience symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, memory issues, and hearing loss.



Despite years of investigation, US authorities have yet to determine the cause of the condition. Theories from the scientific community range from environmental factors to stress or directed-energy weapons.



A report from the US National Intelligence Council reveals that five agencies maintain that it is unlikely a foreign actor is behind the incidents, though two agencies, which were not named, have suggested a possibility that a foreign power developed a novel weapon. However, these assessments were made with low confidence.



A senior US official emphasized that the cause of the syndrome remains unknown, urging openness to the idea that the mystery is unresolved. While some speculated that Russia could be responsible, Moscow has denied the allegations.

