Traxys And HNK Alpha Execute First Nickel Sulphate Futures Block Trade On Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange And Clearinghouse

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies (CBOE CA:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the“Company”), a software and infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd ., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“Abaxx Exchange” and“Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM Podcast , today announced the execution of the first nickel sulphate futures block trade, traded between Traxys and HNK Alpha on Traxys and HNK Alpha traded 5 lots of April 2025 Abaxx Nickel Sulphate Singapore futures contracts at USD $14,600/tonne nickel contained. The trade was brokered by StoneX Financial Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX).

“Traxys is proud to be at the origin of the first Nickel Sulphate trade on the newly created Abaxx international exchange,” said Jan Wessels, Head of Nickel, Traxys.“We are pleased with the launch of Abaxx Nickel Sulphate futures contracts which will provide us with a further hedging tool of our physical book.”

“As a liquidity provider in multi asset financial instruments, HNK Alpha is delighted to be involved in the pioneer trade of Abaxx's Nickel Sulphate futures,” said HNK Alpha CEO, Henky Toha.“We hope this will kickstart liquidity and create plenty of trading opportunities in this contract which is highly relevant to the world's green energy transition."

Abaxx Nickel Sulphate futures are designed to deliver better price discovery and risk management tools for market participants in this battery metal critical to the energy transition to a lower carbon economy. Participants in the global nickel market are seeking better pricing solutions that can encompass refined metal and new streams of nickel products flowing into the fast-growing electric vehicle battery sector.

A physically-settled nickel sulphate contract, rather than a contract for Class 1 refined nickel, can better capture the fastest-growing segment of the global market. This Abaxx Nickel Sulphate Singapore futures contract is a US dollar-denominated, 5 tonne nickel contained, delivered at place (DAP) contract, physically deliverable in Singapore.

Abaxx's suite of futures contracts for energy, environmental and battery metals are open for trading 14 hours a day, Monday through Friday. Visit abaxx.exchange/resources-clearing-members-brokers for a full list of clearing firms and execution brokers.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is building Smarter Markets - markets empowered by better financial technology and market infrastructure to address our biggest challenges, including the energy transition. In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is a majority-owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, subsidiaries recognized by MAS as an RMO and ACH, respectively.

Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing are a Singapore-based commodity futures exchange and clearinghouse, introducing centrally cleared, physically deliverable commodities futures and derivatives to provide better price discovery and risk management tools for the commodities critical to our transition to a lower-carbon economy.

