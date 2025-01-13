Canada intends on resisting Trump tariffs

(MENAFN) Canada is reportedly planning to retaliate against US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian products, according to Bloomberg. has pledged to impose significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China upon taking office, aiming to pressure these countries to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. His plan includes a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.



In response to these threats, Canadian officials are reportedly evaluating countermeasures, including imposing tariffs on US exports to Canada, potentially matching the levies “dollar for dollar.” Additionally, the Canadian government is exploring the option of using export taxes on key commodities such as oil, uranium, and potash. Canada, as the largest oil supplier to the US and a major producer of uranium, could impact US energy prices significantly with such actions.



Trump has also suggested using "economic force" to pressure Canada into becoming the 51st US state, even sharing a map on social media depicting Canada as part of the United States. Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have strongly rejected this idea, with Trudeau declaring that Canada would never become part of the US.

