Venture Metals+ Acquires Thalheimer Brothers And Mega Metals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thalheimer , based in Philadelphia, PA and founded in 1939, is a non-ferrous scrap metal processor of copper, brass, stainless steel and other metals, selling to foundries, refiners and mills globally. Thalheimer processes mixed loads of alloyed and non-alloyed scrap to produce complex blends with specific chemical properties required by its customers. Thalheimer's expertise in these metals, developed over its more than 80-year operating history, allows the company to provide a one-stop solution for suppliers and customers alike.



Mega Metals , based in Phoenix, AZ, founded in 1985 and acquired by Thalheimer in 2018, is a global leader in the recycling of titanium turnings and solids. The company's state-of-the-art titanium processing center offers a complete suite of recycling services, from metal recycling to inspection and testing to assure high quality in its finished products.

Thalheimer and Mega Metals will continue operating under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Rich Reiner as sister companies to Venture Metals, enjoying the broader platform's enhanced market access, operational capacity and capital support. Further highlights of the transaction include:



Enhanced Recycling Capabilities: Venture Metals and its affiliates can now process a wider variety of recyclable materials, leveraging best practices across the combined platform.

Geographic Expansion: The combined footprint includes seven processing facilities worldwide, including five in the United States and two in South Korea, as well as an office in Mexico. The transaction provides Venture Metals with more direct access to large markets in the Northeast and West Coast, while supplementing its strong positions in the Southwest, Midwest and Asia.

Increased Capacity: Venture Metals and its affiliates can process a substantially increased quantity of recyclable materials annually across its expanded network of facilities, reinforcing the Company's longstanding commitment to the environment, local communities and growth. Leading Processor of Copper: Together, Venture Metals and Thalheimer represent one of the largest independent processors of copper scrap metal in the United States, with copper being widely recognized as one of the key metals supporting electrification.

Venture and Thalheimer have enjoyed a robust partnership spanning many years, during which they have collaborated as reciprocal suppliers, supporting certain of each other's market requirements. The transaction is a natural evolution of this relationship, leveraging complementary strengths to achieve greater outcomes.

Mike Uhrick, Chairman of Venture Metals, commented, "Thalheimer provides Venture with the ideal opportunity to increase our operational capabilities, extend our reach throughout the recycling industry and drive positive environmental change."

Mark Chazanow, Vice Chairman of Venture Metals, said, "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives of growth and business diversification. Our long history with Thalheimer's leadership team makes them ideal partners to help accelerate the attainment of these goals."

"We are very excited to welcome the Thalheimer team to our organization," stated John T. Shaddox, Chief Executive Officer of Venture Metals.

"I look forward to seeing the immediate benefits of combining our winning cultures and rich history to enhance value."

"This combination of Venture Metals and their globally respected brand with the legacy of Thalheimer Brothers is a great development for our employees, customers and suppliers," said Mr. Reiner.

Alvarez & Marsal and Akin advised Venture Metals on the transaction. Bank of America provided debt financing.

