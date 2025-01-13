'Have 4 Children, Get ₹1 Lakh': Brahmin Body Chief, Who Is Madhya Pradesh Govt Official, Sparks Controversy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Madhya Pradesh board chief has announced a 'reward' of ₹1 lakh for Brahmin couples choosing to have 'at least' four children. Pandit Vishnu Rajoria - who holds a state cabinet rank - also insisted that the number of "heretics" were increasing as the younger generation“lagged in giving birth”.

"I have high hopes from the youngsters. We can't expect much from the older people. Listen carefully, you are responsible for the protection of the future generation. Youngsters get settled and stop after one child. This is very problematic. I urge you to have at least four,” an NDTV report quoted him as saying.

Rajoria announced that the Parshuram Kalyan Board would award ₹1 lakh to couples who have four children - with or without him at the helm of affairs.

The remarks have sparked outrage with some urging the official to 'reconsider' his comments. The ruling BJP has distanced itself from the statement and deemed it his 'personal opinion' while Congress leaders reiterated the problems associated with population growth.

“I want to tell him that population growth is among the world's big problems today. The fewer the children, the easier it would be to ensure their education. A paranoia is being created that Muslims would outnumber Hindus and they would eat Hindus up. These are imaginary ideas. Our country will be powerful only when we are united,” said Congress leader Mukesh Nayak.

The assertion comes mere days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought discussion in every home over birthrate and population management.

"Till 2047, we will have the demographic dividend, there will be more youngsters. After 2047, there will be more old people if less than two children are given birth (per woman), then the population will reduce. If you (each woman) give birth to more than two children, then the population will increase," Naidu had said.

(With inputs from agencies)