UAE: Brad Pitt Starrer F1 Wraps 29-Day Production At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) With the 2024 Formula 1 racing season concluded Apple Original Films announced today that its highly anticipated feature 'F1' has wrapped production at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

'F1' is about the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1. Filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends around the world, the feature stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid as they compete against the titans of the sport.

The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Emmy Award-winner, Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo. With 29 days of production in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit, Zayed International Airport and twofour54 Studios at Yas Creative Hub, the cast and the international production team were supported by a local crew of 284 and the team at Epic Films, 15 young local interns and Abu Dhabi Film Commission under its rebate scheme . ' F1' is one of 170 major productions supported by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission since the introduction of the rebate in 2013. 'F1' is directed by Kosinski of 'Top Gun: Maverick', who produces the feature alongside seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner; Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment; and Kosinski for Monolith Pictures. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the whole F1 community - including Formula 1 Management, the 10 teams, F1 drivers and the FIA. Academy Award-nominee Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay. The movie will be distributed in theatres globally and in IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures in North America on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning June 25, 2025.