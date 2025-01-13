(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States leads in magnesium chloride applications, driven by its superior performance in de-icing and dust suppression across industries like mining, construction, and agriculture. Environmental regulations further boost its adoption as a sustainable alternative to traditional solutions. Meanwhile, China, with its massive industrial base and booming activities, dominates as both a top producer and consumer of magnesium chloride, supported by urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The magnesium chloride industry plays a vital role in numerous applications, from construction to chemical processing. Known for its versatility, magnesium chloride is increasingly sought after for its eco-friendly properties and ability to meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions. In 2025, the industry is estimated to achieve a market valuation of USD 737.9 million, representing a Y-o-Y growth of 4.5% from 2024 and expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,225.4 million by 2035. Sustainability remains a key driver for the magnesium chloride market, with applications expanding across sectors such as green building materials and eco-friendly de-icing solutions. Moreover, its role in industrial water treatment and brine management underscores its significance in addressing global environmental and resource management challenges. Key Magnesium Chloride Market Highlights Increased Use of Magnesium Chloride in Sustainable Construction Materials Magnesium chloride is emerging as a preferred component in sustainable construction, enabling the development of low-carbon concrete and other eco-friendly materials. Growing Preference for Eco-Friendly De-Icing Solutions Governments and municipalities are increasingly adopting magnesium chloride-based de-icing products, known for their minimal environmental impact compared to traditional salt-based alternatives. Rising Demand for Industrial Water Treatment and Brine Management The growing emphasis on water conservation and pollution control is fueling the demand for magnesium chloride in industrial water treatment and brine management applications. High Production Costs and Energy-Intensive Processing Techniques Despite its benefits, magnesium chloride's high production costs and energy-intensive manufacturing processes pose challenges to widespread adoption. Trends in the Global Magnesium Chloride Industry Sustainability Initiatives Driving Demand : Growing global focus on sustainability has positioned magnesium chloride as a key material in green construction and environmental applications. Advancements in De-Icing Technologies : Innovations in magnesium chloride-based de-icing products are enhancing performance while reducing environmental risks. Expanding Applications in Industrial Sectors : From wastewater treatment to chemical processing, magnesium chloride's versatility is driving its adoption in diverse industries. Challenges in Energy Efficiency : Industry stakeholders are exploring new production techniques to reduce energy consumption and costs associated with magnesium chloride manufacturing. "Rising global emphasis on sustainability is steering the magnesium chloride market's growth trajectory. However, overcoming high production costs remains a critical challenge for manufacturers," says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Access the Full Report Magnesium Chloride Industry Trends and Projections Now! Will Demand from Deicing and Chemicals & Derivatives Sectors Remain Chief Growth Driver? Magnesium chloride is widely accepted as a deicing agent due to its chemical properties. Countries with the colder weather conditions extensively use the ice melters as the heavy snowfall results in the accumulation of ice around homes, buildings and on the highways & runways which causes severe accidents. Due to its hygroscopic nature it quickly absorbs the moisture from the nature and melts the ice. North American and European countries where the weather conditions are much colder, majorly contribute in the increasing demand of magnesium chloride as a deicing agent. Magnesium chloride usually applied before the storm so that it works efficiently and melts the ice quickly. Besides this its plays vital role in certain chemical reaction as a catalyst. It supports the main catalyst to increase the activity of the main catalyst. Apart from this it is also utilized as a raw materials for the production of chemicals, alloys and textile processing.

Key Takeaways from Magnesium Chloride Study

The market is projected to grow from USD 737.9 million in 2025 to USD 1,225.4 million by 2035 at a 5.1% CAGR.

Sustainable construction materials and eco-friendly de-icing solutions are key growth drivers.

High production costs and energy consumption remain significant hurdles for the industry. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe offer lucrative opportunities for magnesium chloride manufacturers. Country-wise Analysis United States: Leader in De-Icing and Industrial Applications The USA market dominates due to strong demand for magnesium chloride in de-icing and water treatment solutions, driven by infrastructure modernization efforts. China: Key Market for Agricultural and Industrial Goods China's rapid industrial growth and agricultural needs position it as a major consumer of magnesium chloride, with significant investments in production capabilities. Germany: Pioneering Sustainability and Industrial Innovation with Magnesium Chloride Germany leads Europe in adopting magnesium chloride for sustainable construction and innovative industrial applications, reflecting its commitment to green technologies.

Countries Value CAGR (2025 to 2035) USA 6.3% China 5.9% Germany 5.4% India 5.0% Mexico 4.1%









Competitive Landscape in the Magnesium Chloride Industry

Leading companies in the magnesium chloride market are focusing on sustainability and innovation. Strategies include investments in energy-efficient production methods and collaborations with construction and de-icing solution providers to enhance market penetration.

Key Players of Magnesium Chloride Industry



DEUSA International Gmbh

Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher)

Intrepid Potash, Inc.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

K+S Kali AG

Nedmag B.V.

Nikomag OJSC

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck Group) Weifang Yuze Chemical Co. Ltd

Recent Developments



Several manufacturers have announced the adoption of renewable energy sources to power magnesium chloride production facilities.

Partnerships between chemical producers and construction firms are accelerating the development of eco-friendly building materials. New product launches in the de-icing segment cater to the rising demand for environmentally safe solutions.



Key Segments of Magnesium Chloride Market

By Product Form:

In terms of product form, the industry is divided into Liquid and Solid.

By Product Grade:

In terms of product grade, the industry is divided into Industrial, Food and Pharmaceutical.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segmented into Deicing Agent, Dust Suppressants, Chemicals & Derivatives, Building Materials, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Feed and Others

By Region:

The report covers key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

French Translation –

L' industrie du chlorure de magnésium joue un rôle essentiel dans de nombreuses applications, de la construction au traitement chimique. Connu pour sa polyvalence, le chlorure de magnésium est de plus en plus recherché pour ses propriétés écologiques et sa capacité à répondre à la demande croissante de solutions durables. En 2025, l'industrie devrait atteindre une valorisation boursière de 737,9 millions USD, ce qui représente une croissance annuelle de 4,5 % à partir de 2024 et devrait atteindre une valorisation de 1 225,4 millions USD d'ici 2035.

Le développement durable reste un moteur essentiel du marché du chlorure de magnésium, avec des applications qui s'étendent à des secteurs tels que les matériaux de construction écologiques et les solutions de dégivrage respectueuses de l'environnement. De plus, son rôle dans le traitement des eaux industrielles et la gestion de la saumure souligne son importance pour relever les défis mondiaux en matière d'environnement et de gestion des ressources.

Principaux points forts du marché du chlorure de magnésium

Utilisation accrue du chlorure de magnésium dans les matériaux de construction durables

Le chlorure de magnésium s'impose comme un composant privilégié dans la construction durable, permettant le développement de béton à faible teneur en carbone et d'autres matériaux respectueux de l'environnement.

Une préférence croissante pour les solutions de dégivrage écologiques

Les gouvernements et les municipalités adoptent de plus en plus de produits de déglaçage à base de chlorure de magnésium, connus pour leur impact environnemental minimal par rapport aux alternatives traditionnelles à base de sel.

Demande croissante en matière de traitement des eaux industrielles et de gestion de la saumure

L'accent croissant mis sur la conservation de l'eau et le contrôle de la pollution alimente la demande de chlorure de magnésium dans les applications de traitement des eaux industrielles et de gestion de la saumure.

Coûts de production élevés et techniques de traitement à forte consommation d'énergie

Malgré ses avantages, les coûts de production élevés du chlorure de magnésium et ses processus de fabrication à forte consommation d'énergie posent des défis à son adoption généralisée.

Tendances de l'industrie mondiale du chlorure de magnésium

: L'accent mondial croissant mis sur la durabilité a positionné le chlorure de magnésium comme un matériau clé dans la construction écologique et les applications environnementales.: Les innovations dans les produits de dégivrage à base de chlorure de magnésium améliorent les performances tout en réduisant les risques environnementaux.: du traitement des eaux usées au traitement chimique, la polyvalence du chlorure de magnésium favorise son adoption dans diverses industries.: Les acteurs de l'industrie explorent de nouvelles techniques de production pour réduire la consommation d'énergie et les coûts associés à la fabrication du chlorure de magnésium.

(( L'importance croissante accordée à la durabilité à l'échelle mondiale oriente la trajectoire de croissance du marché du chlorure de magnésium. Cependant, surmonter les coûts de production élevés reste un défi crucial pour les fabricants )), déclare Nikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude sur le chlorure d'ammonium



Le marché devrait passer de 737,9 millions USD en 2025 à 1 225,4 millions USD en 2035, à un TCAC de 5,1 %.

Les matériaux de construction durables et les solutions de dégivrage respectueuses de l'environnement sont des moteurs de croissance clés.

Les coûts de production élevés et la consommation d'énergie restent des obstacles importants pour l'industrie. Les marchés émergents d'Asie-Pacifique et d'Europe offrent des opportunités lucratives pour les fabricants de chlorure de magnésium.

Analyse par pays

États-Unis : Leader dans le dégivrage et les applications industrielles

Le marché américain domine en raison d'une forte demande de chlorure de magnésium dans les solutions de dégivrage et de traitement de l'eau, stimulée par les efforts de modernisation des infrastructures.

La Chine : un marché clé pour les produits agricoles et industriels

La croissance industrielle rapide de la Chine et ses besoins agricoles la positionnent comme un consommateur majeur de chlorure de magnésium, avec des investissements importants dans les capacités de production.

Allemagne : pionnier en matière de développement durable et d'innovation industrielle grâce au chlorure de magnésium

L'Allemagne est le leader européen dans l'adoption du chlorure de magnésium pour la construction durable et les applications industrielles innovantes, reflétant son engagement en faveur des technologies vertes.

Pays Valeur TCAC (2025 à 2035) cerf 6,3 % Chine 5,9 % Allemagne 5,4 % Inde 5,0 % Mexique 4,1 %

Paysage concurrentiel dans l'industrie du chlorure de magnésium

Les entreprises leaders sur le marché du chlorure de magnésium se concentrent sur la durabilité et l'innovation. Les stratégies comprennent des investissements dans des méthodes de production économes en énergie et des collaborations avec des fournisseurs de solutions de construction et de dégivrage pour améliorer la pénétration du marché.

Principaux acteurs de l'industrie du chlorure de magnésium



DEUSA International GmbH

Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher)

Intrepid Potash, Inc.

Produits chimiques israéliens Ltd.

K+S Kali SA

Nedmag BV

Société anonyme à capital variable Nikomag

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich (Groupe Merck) Weifang Yuze Chemical Co. Ltd.

Développements récents



Plusieurs fabricants ont annoncé l'adoption de sources d'énergie renouvelables pour alimenter leurs installations de production de chlorure de magnésium.

Les partenariats entre les producteurs de produits chimiques et les entreprises de construction accélèrent le développement de matériaux de construction respectueux de l'environnement. Les lancements de nouveaux produits dans le segment du dégivrage répondent à la demande croissante de solutions respectueuses de l'environnement.



Principaux segments du marché du chlorure de magnésium

Par forme de produit :

En termes de forme de produit, l'industrie est divisée en liquide et solide.

Par catégorie de produit :

En termes de qualité de produit, l'industrie est divisée en industrie, alimentation et pharmacie.

Par application :

En termes d'application, l'industrie est segmentée en agents de dégivrage, abat-poussière, produits chimiques et dérivés, matériaux de construction, produits pharmaceutiques, aliments et aliments pour animaux et autres

Par région :

Le rapport couvre des régions clés, notamment l'Amérique du Nord, l'Amérique latine, l'Europe occidentale, l'Europe de l'Est, l'Asie de l'Est, l'Asie du Sud et le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique (MEA).

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

