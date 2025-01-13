Jaywalking, Hit-And-Runs: Jail, Up To Dh200,000 Fine As UAE Tightens Traffic Law

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Friday announced several measures - including deterrent penalties - aimed at improving road safety. The new decree law on traffic regulations will come into effect on March 29, 2025.

Imprisonment and hefty penalties of up to Dh200,000 were specified for various traffic violations - from jaywalking to driving under the influence of drugs. Here's a list of offences and the changes that were specified in the law:

Jaywalking

Crossing from undesignated areas is among the offences that now come with higher fines. Currently, the violation is punishable by a Dh400 penalty. However, under the new law, jaywalkers could face imprisonment and a fine of Dh5,000 to Dh10,000 - if the offence results in a traffic accident.

Higher penalties will be imposed on any person who crosses from undesignated areas with a 80kmph speed limit or higher. They will be punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than three months and a fine of not less than Dh10,000, or by one of these two penalties.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs

Penalties can reach up to Dh200,000 for violations such as driving under the influence of narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, or the like.

The court shall also impose imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh30,000. One's driving licence could also be suspended for a period of no less than six months for the first offence; one year the second time; and cancellation after third offence.

Whoever drives or attempts to drive under the influence of alcoholic beverages shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh20,000 and not more than Dh100,000, or by either of these two penalties. The court shall suspend the violator's driving licence for a period of not less than three months the first time; six months the second time; and cancellation the third time.

Hit-and-run case, failure to provide information

Whoever deliberately commits any of the following actions shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of not more than two years and a fine not less than Dh50,000 but not exceeding Dh100,000:

Failure to stop (with no valid reason) when a traffic accident occurs, resulting in injuries to peopleA vehicle owner that caused a crime or accident and failed to provide information that would reveal the circumstances of the incident or the person responsibleFleeing from police officersDeliberate collision with traffic control authority vehicles, military vehicles, or security personnel vehicles while performing their duties Driving with a suspended, unrecognised licence

A jail term of up to three months was also specified for those caught driving with a suspended licence. A fine of not less than Dh10,000 may be imposed - or either of these two penalties.

Anyone who drives a vehicle on UAE roads with a foreign driving licence that is not recognised in the country shall be punished by a fine of Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 for the first offence.

There will also be imprisonment for a period of not less than three months and a fine of Dh5,000 to Dh50,000 - or any of these two penalties - for repeated offences.

Driving without a proper licence

Those caught driving without a licence or using a licence for a different type of vehicle shall be punished by imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of Dh5,000 to Dh50,000, or by one of these two penalties. For example, those who hold a driver's licence are not allowed to ride a motorcycle, which requires a different permit.

In case of repeated offence, the driver shall be punished by imprisonment of not less than three months and a fine of Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, or by one of these two penalties.

Causing death due to negligence

Whoever causes the death of a person on the road shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than Dh100,000, or one of these two penalties, if the offence happens under the following aggravating circumstances:

Jumping the red lightDriving a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, or any narcotic or psychotropic substancesDriving a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled driving licenceDriving in a valley during floods Misusing licence plate

Whoever commits any of the following acts shall be punished by imprisonment and/or a fine of not less than Dh20,000:

Forging or imitating a licence plate or using a forged or licence plateDistorting, obliterating or altering the data of a licence plateAllowing others to use a licence plate, knowing that it has been obliterated, defaced or altered.Transferring a licence plate from one vehicle to another without the approval of the Licensing Authority.

The UAE Government said that the penalties under Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 On Traffic Regulation“shall not prejudice any more severe penalty stipulated in any other laws".