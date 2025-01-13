Kuwait PM, U.S. Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received U.S. Ambassador in Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara at Bayan Palace on Monday. During the meeting, they reviewed ways of further promoting Kuwaiti-U.S. relations in various fields, and exchanged views on a set of issues of mutual interest. Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel was present at the meeting. (end) mt

