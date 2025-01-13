Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Size Poised For USD 10.54 Billion Milestone By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Research, the global blood stream infection testing market would reach $5.17 billion by 2021, and would generate $10.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.Request Sample Report-The global blood stream infection testing market is classified on the basis of product, technique, technology, application, end-users, and region.Based on technology, the culture-based segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. However, the molecular segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.On the basis of product, the instruments segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, the consumables segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market.Based on technique, the automated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. However, the conventional segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market.On the basis of application, the bacterial segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry-Based on end-users, the independent diagnostics centers segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. However, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market.The global blood stream infection testing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America would contribute the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market.The global blood stream infection testing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, BD, BIOMÉRIEUX, Cepheid, Luminex Corporation, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., AdvanDX, and Bruker.The report analyzes these key players in the global blood stream infection testing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

