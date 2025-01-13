QMMF Team Secures Impressive 992 AM Class Victory At 24 Hours Dubai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) HRT team drivers won the 992 AM category at the 24 Hours Dubai 2025 at the Dubai Autodrome yesterday.

With a skilled lineup of drivers - Qatar's Abdullah Al Khelaifi, Ghanem Al Ali, Ibrahim Al Abdulghani and Germany's Julian Hanses - the QMMF team once again proved their excellence on the racetrack, extending their impressive streak to six wins.

QMMF finished the highly challenging race in 24th place overall and fourth in the Porsche 992 class. While they topped the 992 AM category, France's TFT Racing claimed second place and GP Racing, also of France, completed the podium. The team now heads to Abu Dhabi's famed Yas Marina Circuit for the next round of the 6-Hours Series, scheduled for January 18-19.