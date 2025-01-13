South Korea’s Leader to not join initial impeachment trial due to security concerns

(MENAFN) South Korea’s Leader Yoon Suk Yeol is not going to be present in the initial formal hearing of his impeachment trial this week because of fears around his safety, as reported by Yonhap news agency on Sunday.



Yun Gap-geun, Yoon's lawyer, issued the statement before the first hearing by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.



Investigators are still attempting to detain Yoon for questioning in a separate case regarding his brief declaration of martial law last month.



“As attempts to unlawfully execute an illegal and invalid arrest warrant are under way, there are concerns about personal safety and mishaps," Yun stated, urging for the issue of personal safety and security to be addressed so that the president can face trial.



He further mentioned that the leader is going to appear in the hearing if the concerns are settled.



The Constitutional Court had previously stated that oral arguments for the trial would start on Tuesday, with five sessions planned in total, wrapping up on February 4.



Yoon caused a national shock when he declared martial law on the night of December 3, but it was rescinded after parliament passed a motion against the decision.



The 64-year-old embattled leader was impeached on December 14 and remains suspended from office and state matters, which are now being managed by an acting president.



Yoon continues to reside in his heavily fortified official residence in Seoul.

MENAFN13012025000045015839ID1109082797