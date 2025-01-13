Power bills to rise 20 percent in England, Wales

(MENAFN) About 60,000 individuals in England and Wales sought assist as power bills rose by 20 percent in the previous year, in line with a network of charities on Friday.



Citizens Advice showed that it aided 60,000 households having problems to deal with the spiraling cost of and electricity – double the number noted in 2020.



It stated that soaring power bills were the most usual problem mentioned by those seeking assist.



Many households dealt with huge catch-up bills, which averaged £2,500 (USD3,057) previous year. The corporation cautioned that while billing problems are not recent, the results have become far more serious owing to raise in energy prices.



Energy prices have pursued to increase sharply, exacerbating funding stress on households.



Ofgem, the power regulator for Great Britain, rose the price cap by 1.2 percent on January 1, reaching the average yearly power bill for millions of households to £1,738.



Another 3 percent raise is predicted in April, possibly pushing bills even higher.



