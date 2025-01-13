Salamair Releases 4Th Quarter (Q4) On-Time Performance Data

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SalamAir, Oman's Low Fare Airline, today released its On-Time Performance (OTP) for the 4th

Quarter of 2024. OTP is a measurement of how often an airline is on time and is a good measure of the ability of the airline to meet its commitment to punctuality to its customers.

In the 4th

Quarter (October, November, and December), SalamAir flew 4,591 flights and completed 89% of its flights on time. This is a

4% improvement on the airline's Q3 result and is significantly above the airline's global OTP benchmark that 85% of flights should depart on time. During the Q4 period, the airline carried 755,675 passengers.

'We began to share our OTP results in Q3 of 2024, and the feedback was very positive,' said Captain Ahmed Al Shidhani, SalamAir's Chief Operations Officer.“The increased transparency helps our customers to make an informed decision on who to choose for their travel needs.

With SalamAir focusing on its Low-Fare strategy - for example, offering Salalah at a starting fare of 9.99 all year – we also want to highlight our reliability alongside our affordability.

As promised, we shall share our OTP results every quarter via media release and on our website, SalamAir.”



OTP calculations include all delays - including weather – and are an indication of how reliable an airline is with delivering on its commitment of when a flight will depart.

SalamAir, Oman's Low Fare Airline, today released its On-Time Performance (OTP) for the 4th

Quarter of 2024. OTP is a measurement of how often an airline is on time and is a good measure of the ability of the airline to meet its commitment to punctuality to its customers.

In the 4th

Quarter (October, November, and December), SalamAir flew 4,591 flights and completed 89% of its flights on time. This is a

4% improvement on the airline's Q3 result and is significantly above the airline's global OTP benchmark that 85% of flights should depart on time. During the Q4 period, the airline carried 755,675 passengers.

'We began to share our OTP results in Q3 of 2024, and the feedback was very positive,' said Captain Ahmed Al Shidhani, SalamAir's Chief Operations Officer.“The increased transparency helps our customers to make an informed decision on who to choose for their travel needs.

With SalamAir focusing on its Low-Fare strategy - for example, offering Salalah at a starting fare of 9.99 all year – we also want to highlight our reliability alongside our affordability.

As promised, we shall share our OTP results every quarter via media release and on our website, SalamAir.”



OTP calculations include all delays - including weather – and are an indication of how reliable an airline is with delivering on its commitment of when a flight will depart.