12 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Blast At Yemen Natural Gas Facility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: Twelve people were killed and over 100 in an explosion at a natural refilling facility in the Yemeni rebel-held Al-Bayda province, two officials told AFP on Sunday.

"Twelve people from Al-Bayda died and there are more than 100 injured" in an explosion on Saturday at the storage facility of a refilling station in the Al-Zaher area, the province's communications chief Aref al-Ghamri said.

Another local official said "the gas refilling station exploded while customers were present", adding that the facility's location near a market contributed to the large number of deaths.

Social media users circulated videos, the authenticity of which AFP was unable to verify, showing flames engulfing dozens of cars in the vicinity of the station.

This is not the first time that Yemen has witnessed such an incident.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.



Thousands protest in Serbia against corruption

Al Qaeda-linked militant group claims deadly Benin attack Video: 'Dangerous and strong' winds threaten to spread LA inferno

Read Also